Ex-Prince Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein Scandal Is Driving the Royal Family Into Their 'Most Dangerous Moment Yet,' Author Warns

Ex-Prince Andrew is once again pulling the royal family into a mess they can’t seem to escape. A British historian is now warning that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ties to convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein are dragging the monarchy into what he calls “the most dangerous moment” in its 1,150-year run.

“I think they’re in trouble,” author Andrew Lownie said on “The Daily Beast Podcast. “People are asking wider questions beyond Andrew about how this was allowed to happen, why it wasn’t dealt with earlier, and how he continues to be protected.”

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew’s involvement with Jeffrey Epstein continues to damage the monarchy.

According to Lownie, the royals have switched into survival mode. “The royals are now aware of that, and to save themselves, to save wider questions about royal privilege and accountability, they’ve thrown Andrew to the wolves in effect,” he told host Joanna Coles.

He went on to float the idea that King Charles — who he described as “much more forgiving” — may be quietly working behind the scenes to help his younger brother leave the U.K. altogether. Lownie pointed to Charles’ private meeting last month with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, noting the country has no extradition treaty with the U.K. or the U.S. “It’s all smoke and mirrors and window dressing,” said Lownie, who recently explored Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s long-standing ties to Epstein in his new book Entitled.

Source: MEGA Andrew Lownie believes the royal family is now trying to distance itself from the disgraced royal.

But Lownie warned the fallout won’t stop with Andrew. He suggested that "ruthless" Prince William could ultimately put Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, in a tough spot — hinting their own titles could be at risk if the situation continues to spiral. Andrew’s ex-wife — who is still living in royal accommodations — could add even more chaos, Lownie argued. He said she’s a “real worry” for the palace because she may decide to go public with what she knows if she feels cornered.

“This is just the most extraordinary story to think of the British royal family sort of imploding like this,” Coles said during the discussion. “And the [late] queen’s favorite son being banished to the Middle East to avoid legal proceedings and his ex-wife threatening a tell-all.”

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson could create more problems if she decides to speak publicly about the family drama.

Lownie added that the pressure is now coming from outside the palace walls, too. “People are asking much wider questions about the opaqueness of their finances, which they don’t want to answer,” he said, noting the public is “fed up with coverups, with the protection elites.”

“Things are breaking up,” he added, pointing to a new poll from the anti-monarchy group Republic that shows support for the monarchy sitting at just 46 percent. “So they do need to sort of regroup and rethink what they do.”

As OK! previously reported, William is already planning a major refresh of the institution as Andrew’s scandals linger and Charles navigates recent cancer treatment. "Prince William is most determined to modernize the monarchy, much of what we don’t see front and center is actually rather critical in this molding of the monarchy’s future image to ensure it remains relevant," royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News.

Source: MEGA Prince William is preparing major changes to protect the monarchy’s future.