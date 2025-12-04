or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Andrew
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Ex-Prince Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein Scandal Is Driving the Royal Family Into Their 'Most Dangerous Moment Yet,' Author Warns

prince andrew epstein spiral
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein are pushing the royal family into its 'most dangerous' moment, claims an author.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 4 2025, Published 7:51 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew is once again pulling the royal family into a mess they can’t seem to escape.

A British historian is now warning that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ties to convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein are dragging the monarchy into what he calls “the most dangerous moment” in its 1,150-year run.

Article continues below advertisement

“I think they’re in trouble,” author Andrew Lownie said on “The Daily Beast Podcast. “People are asking wider questions beyond Andrew about how this was allowed to happen, why it wasn’t dealt with earlier, and how he continues to be protected.”

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Ex-Prince Andrew’s involvement with Jeffrey Epstein continues to damage the monarchy.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew’s involvement with Jeffrey Epstein continues to damage the monarchy.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Lownie, the royals have switched into survival mode.

“The royals are now aware of that, and to save themselves, to save wider questions about royal privilege and accountability, they’ve thrown Andrew to the wolves in effect,” he told host Joanna Coles.

Article continues below advertisement

He went on to float the idea that King Charles — who he described as “much more forgiving” — may be quietly working behind the scenes to help his younger brother leave the U.K. altogether. Lownie pointed to Charles’ private meeting last month with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, noting the country has no extradition treaty with the U.K. or the U.S.

“It’s all smoke and mirrors and window dressing,” said Lownie, who recently explored Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s long-standing ties to Epstein in his new book Entitled.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Andrew Lownie believes the royal family is now trying to distance itself from the disgraced royal.
Source: MEGA

Andrew Lownie believes the royal family is now trying to distance itself from the disgraced royal.

Article continues below advertisement

But Lownie warned the fallout won’t stop with Andrew.

He suggested that "ruthless" Prince William could ultimately put Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, in a tough spot — hinting their own titles could be at risk if the situation continues to spiral.

Andrew’s ex-wife — who is still living in royal accommodations — could add even more chaos, Lownie argued. He said she’s a “real worry” for the palace because she may decide to go public with what she knows if she feels cornered.

Article continues below advertisement

“This is just the most extraordinary story to think of the British royal family sort of imploding like this,” Coles said during the discussion. “And the [late] queen’s favorite son being banished to the Middle East to avoid legal proceedings and his ex-wife threatening a tell-all.”

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Sarah Ferguson could create more problems if she decides to speak publicly about the family drama.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson could create more problems if she decides to speak publicly about the family drama.

Article continues below advertisement

Lownie added that the pressure is now coming from outside the palace walls, too.

“People are asking much wider questions about the opaqueness of their finances, which they don’t want to answer,” he said, noting the public is “fed up with coverups, with the protection elites.”

Article continues below advertisement

“Things are breaking up,” he added, pointing to a new poll from the anti-monarchy group Republic that shows support for the monarchy sitting at just 46 percent. “So they do need to sort of regroup and rethink what they do.”

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, William is already planning a major refresh of the institution as Andrew’s scandals linger and Charles navigates recent cancer treatment.

"Prince William is most determined to modernize the monarchy, much of what we don’t see front and center is actually rather critical in this molding of the monarchy’s future image to ensure it remains relevant," royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Prince William is preparing major changes to protect the monarchy’s future.
Source: MEGA

Prince William is preparing major changes to protect the monarchy’s future.

"Given his immense popularity and that of [wife] Kate Middleton – we know she will play a vital role – particularly as their children grow and are launched," she continued.

"We should expect her to become ever more influential behind the scenes, even with King Charles III as they have a rather wonderful rapport strengthened by their shared health crisis," Fordwich added.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.