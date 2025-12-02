Prince William Trying to 'Modernize the Monarchy' Amid King Charles' Cancer Battle and Ex-Prince Andrew's Scandals
Dec. 2 2025, Published 11:44 a.m. ET
Prince William is almost ready to take on the mantle of King when it comes his time to ascend to the throne.
The Prince of Wales, 43, is reportedly concentrating on reshaping the monarchy amid King Charles' recent cancer treatment, as well as his disgraced uncle Andrew Windsor-Mountbatten's scandals involving Jeffrey Epstein.
Prince William Wants to 'Modernize' The Crown
"Prince William is most determined to modernize the monarchy, much of what we don’t see front and center is actually rather critical in this molding of the monarchy’s future image to ensure it remains relevant," royal expert Hilary Fordwich explained to Fox News.
"Given his immense popularity and that of [wife] Kate Middleton – we know she will play a vital role – particularly as their children grow and are launched," she continued.
Kate Middleton and King Charles Both Battled Cancer
"We should expect her to become ever more influential behind the scenes, even with King Charles III as they have a rather wonderful rapport strengthened by their shared health crisis," Fordwich added.
Kate, 43, suffered her own cancer battle last year and is currently in remission. Charles, 77, announced in February 2024 that he was undergoing treatment for a form of cancer. This past March, the monarch said he was hospitalized due to side effects of the remedies.
"William early on laid down the markers for his apprenticeship before becoming king, priority and privacy for his family," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams added to Fox News. "Obviously, William and Catherine and their family are the future of the monarchy."
As for the former Prince Andrew, 65, he was stripped of his royal titles and rank by Charles in October due to his friendship with Epstein, who committed suicide in prison in August 2019. One of the pedophile's victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, alleged that she was forced to have s-- with the ex-Duke of York as a teenager.
Virginia Roberts Giuffre Details Having S-- With Andrew
Giuffre penned in her posthumous memoir, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, how she was s-- trafficked by Epstein to Andrew.
"He was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having s-- with me was his birthright. I drew him a hot bath," she detailed in her book about her meeting with the ex-royal. "We disrobed and got in the tub, but didn't stay there long because the prince was eager to get to the bed."
Giuffre continued: "He was particularly attentive to my feet, caressing my toes and licking my arches. That was a first for me, and it tickled. I was nervous he would want me to do the same to him. But I needn't have worried. He seemed in a rush to have intercourse. Afterward, he said thank you in his clipped British accent. In my memory, the whole thing lasted less than half an hour."