Andrew Mountbatten Windsor Once Spent the Weekend 'Watching P----' and Hanging With Hookers at Hong Kong Hotel, Author Claims

The bombshell claims surrounding ex-Prince Andrew — now Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — aren’t slowing down. After losing his royal titles, new allegations are surfacing about what he was doing overseas while representing the U.K. Royal historian and biographer Andrew Lownie told NewsNation that Andrew’s behavior as the U.K.’s Trade Envoy was far from official. Lownie described one trip to Asia where the prince allegedly went wild at a luxury hotel.

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew faces new explosive allegations about his past behavior abroad.

”One year, (Andrew) hired the top floor of the Landmark Hotel in Hong Kong and spent the weekend watching p--- and had hookers come in,” Lownie claimed.

According to the author, this wasn’t the only time Andrew acted this way abroad. Lownie also claimed the ex-prince had “40 prostitutes” brought to his room in Thailand over four days back in 2001, when he was 41 years old. “He’s having his midlife crisis, and he basically starts chasing lots and lots of women,” Lownie alleged.

Source: MEGA Andrew Lownie claims the former prince misused his Trade Envoy role.

Lownie argued that Andrew repeatedly took advantage of his designation, insisting official work was being done when the trips were largely personal getaways. “He uses the excuse of his role as Trade Envoy, paid for by the taxpayer, to go off on these trips, but he always puts in two weeks of ‘private time.’ So, we pay for his holiday and then he goes off and does things,” he continued.

According to Lownie, Andrew’s questionable dealings didn’t stop in Hong Kong and Thailand. The former prince allegedly profited from trips to Mongolia, Kazakhstan, the Bahamas, Laos and Libya. “He was handed a suitcase full of cash in Kazakhstan,” he told story producer Paula Froelich.

Source: MEGA The author said Andrew hired prostitutes during multiple overseas trips.

After one Kazakhstan trip in 2007, Andrew made headlines again when he sold Sunninghill Park — his 12-bedroom home in Berkshire — to Kazakh oligarch Timur Kulibayev for $18 million, reportedly $5 million above its value at the time. These details are all part of Lownie’s book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, which paints Andrew as arrogant, self-serving and in denial about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Lownie said more is coming, as he’s now writing a follow-up book titled Untitled after new sources reached out. He claimed people who once worked with the former royal are stepping forward. “They aren’t scared to speak anymore, and they want to get on the right side of history,” he said.

While Andrew continues to deny any connection to the convicted s-- offender and all accusations of sexual assault or wrongdoing, Lownie believes "he won’t go down for s-- trafficking." He added, “It will be for financial impropriety.”

Source: MEGA The historian believes legal trouble will come from financial misconduct, not his s-- crimes.

Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, may also be in trouble. ”She has used charities to make money for herself,” Lownie said. Meanwhile, palace insiders claim King Charles and Prince William have reached their breaking point.