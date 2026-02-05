Ex-Prince Andrew and Donald Trump on FBI 'Prominent Names' List Amid Jeffrey Epstein Probe
Feb. 5 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Ex-Prince Andrew and Donald Trump are named in a 2025 FBI PowerPoint of 11 "prominent names" accused of sexual abuse during its probe into dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, a new report claims.
The slideshow, which was prepared by agents from the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, claims the ex-royal took part in orgies aboard Epstein's Lolita Express private jet.
Andrew was allegedly dancing with a "young girl" on Epstein's private island in the Caribbean, Daily Mail reports.
In the same slide, Andrew was grouped with other public figures, including: Trump, Harvey Weinstein, Bill Clinton, former Barclays chief Jes Staley and Victoria’s Secret founder Les Wexner.
Alan Dershowitz, Leon Black, William Barr and hedge-fund manager Glenn Dubin were also named.
All of the men have strongly denied any wrongdoing and claimed they barely knew Epstein, who died in his jail cell in 2019.
In the documents, Andrew is accused of abuse.
In the first section, an unnamed woman, whose identity is redacted, claimed she was instructed to make Andrew "happy" by doing "exact same things that she did for Epstein because he is good friends with [Ghislaine] Maxwell.”
Another witness claimed “Andrew and Epstein flew on Epstein’s plane and had orgies.”
Steve Scully, who worked for years as a contractor on Epstein's island Little St. James, “witnessed Prince Andrew on Epstein’s Island grinding against a young girl.”
Donald Trump Denies Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein
Trump also appears on the FBI list. However, the president has consistently denied being close with Epstein.
“Not only wasn’t I friendly with Jeffrey Epstein but, based upon information that has just been released by the Department of Justice, Epstein and a SLEAZEBAG lying ‘author’ named Michael Wolff, conspired in order to damage me and/or my Presidency,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, before suggesting he will sue those who tied him to Epstein. He also denied going to Epstein’s private island, which was alleged to have been a hub for underage s-- trafficking."
“So much for the Radical Left’s hope against hope, some of whom I’ll be suing,” he continued. “Additionally, unlike so many people that like to ‘talk’ trash, I never went to the infested Epstein island but, almost all of these Crooked Democrats, and their Donors, did," he added.