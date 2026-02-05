Ex-Prince Andrew and Donald Trump on FBI 'Prominent Names' List Amid Jeffrey Epstein Probe

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew and Donald Trump are named in a 2025 FBI PowerPoint of 11 "prominent names" accused of sexual abuse during its probe into dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, a new report claims. The slideshow, which was prepared by agents from the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, claims the ex-royal took part in orgies aboard Epstein's Lolita Express private jet.

Source: mega Ex-Prince Andrew was stripped of his titles due to his friendship with the late pedophile.

Andrew was allegedly dancing with a "young girl" on Epstein's private island in the Caribbean, Daily Mail reports. In the same slide, Andrew was grouped with other public figures, including: Trump, Harvey Weinstein, Bill Clinton, former Barclays chief Jes Staley and Victoria’s Secret founder Les Wexner. Alan Dershowitz, Leon Black, William Barr and hedge-fund manager Glenn Dubin were also named. All of the men have strongly denied any wrongdoing and claimed they barely knew Epstein, who died in his jail cell in 2019.

Source: mega Andrew has been accused of abuse in new documents.

In the documents, Andrew is accused of abuse. In the first section, an unnamed woman, whose identity is redacted, claimed she was instructed to make Andrew "happy" by doing "exact same things that she did for Epstein because he is good friends with [Ghislaine] Maxwell.” Another witness claimed “Andrew and Epstein flew on Epstein’s plane and had orgies.” Steve Scully, who worked for years as a contractor on Epstein's island Little St. James, “witnessed Prince Andrew on Epstein’s Island grinding against a young girl.”

Donald Trump Denies Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein

Source: mega Donald Trump denies being friends with Jeffrey Epstein.