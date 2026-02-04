or
Ex-Prince Andrew Accused of Coercing Stripper Into Threesome With Jeffrey Epstein as Bombshell Files Worsen Royal's Fate

split photo of ex-prince andrew and jeffrey epstein
Source: mega

The disgraced former prince continues to face fresh allegations in connection to his friendship with the late convicted pedophile.

Feb. 4 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Disgraced former Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein allegedly demanded a threesome from a stripper.

The unnamed exotic dancer's lawyer claimed in a March 2011 letter that she was "treated like a prostitute" after being ushered from a strip club to Epstein's Palm Beach, Fla., mansion in 2006.

The woman asserted that she was escorted to the late convicted s-- offender's "upstairs bedroom," where she met the then-prince and danced for the pair.

image of The unnamed woman claimed she was 'treated like a prostitute.'
Source: mega

The unnamed woman claimed she was 'treated like a prostitute.'

After stripping down to her "bra and panties" for the men, she was then coerced into performing "various s-- acts" on both.

"She said she was hired to dance, not to have s--," her lawyer wrote, adding that Epstein promised to pay her $10,000, but she never received the full amount.

The attorney added, "After the men had satisfied themselves… they invited my client to take a trip with them to the Virgin Islands. She declined their invitation."

British Police Are Reviewing New Allegations Against Ex-Prince Andrew

image of U.K. police are reviewing new allegations that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had s-- with a woman at his residence in 2010.
Source: mega

U.K. police are reviewing new allegations that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had s-- with a woman at his residence in 2010.

The new claim was uncovered in the massive new batch of documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday, January 30.

It comes after it was revealed that U.K. police are currently reviewing fresh allegations that the dead financier arranged for a woman to be with Andrew, now 65, at the Royal Lodge in 2010.

The woman's lawyer Brad Edwards told the BBC on January 31: "We’re talking about at least one woman who was sent by Jeffrey Epstein, over to Prince Andrew. And she even had, after a night with Prince Andrew, a tour of Buckingham Palace."

image of 'We take any reports of sexual crimes extremely seriously and encourage anyone with information to come forward,' Thames Valley police said in a statement.
Source: mega

'We take any reports of sexual crimes extremely seriously and encourage anyone with information to come forward,' Thames Valley police said in a statement.

Thames Valley police said in a statement: "We are aware of reports about a woman said to have been taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes. We are assessing the information in line with our established procedures."

"We take any reports of sexual crimes extremely seriously and encourage anyone with information to come forward. At this time, these allegations have not been reported to Thames Valley police by either the lawyer [of the woman] or their client," the message continued.

Ex-Prince Andrew Caught on All Fours in Shocking Epstein Files Photo

image of More incriminating photos of Andrew were published.
Source: DOJ

More incriminating photos of Andrew were published in the Epstein files.

More incriminating photos of Andrew were also published last Friday.

The new photos show King Charles' brother on his knees, hovering over a fully-clothed woman lying on the floor.

In one image, he can be seen creepily looking directly into the camera, while in another he's touching the unidentified woman's stomach.

Ex-Prince Andrew Was Stripped of His Titles Due to the Scandal

image of Andrew was stripped of his titles in October 2025.
Source: mega

Andrew was stripped of his titles in October 2025.

  • Andrew was officially stripped of his royal titles in October 2025 following the release of a damning posthumous memoir by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre. He has also been evicted from his Royal Lodge estate.

    • Giuffre, who took her life in April 2025, alleged she was forced to have s-- with the then-prince when she was 17.

    The defamed royal has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, though he settled a civil claim with Giuffre for an undisclosed sum reported to be around $15 million in 2022.

