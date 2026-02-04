NEWS Ex-Prince Andrew Accused of Coercing Stripper Into Threesome With Jeffrey Epstein as Bombshell Files Worsen Royal's Fate Source: mega The disgraced former prince continues to face fresh allegations in connection to his friendship with the late convicted pedophile. Allie Fasanella Feb. 4 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Disgraced former Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein allegedly demanded a threesome from a stripper. The unnamed exotic dancer's lawyer claimed in a March 2011 letter that she was "treated like a prostitute" after being ushered from a strip club to Epstein's Palm Beach, Fla., mansion in 2006. The woman asserted that she was escorted to the late convicted s-- offender's "upstairs bedroom," where she met the then-prince and danced for the pair.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The unnamed woman claimed she was 'treated like a prostitute.'

After stripping down to her "bra and panties" for the men, she was then coerced into performing "various s-- acts" on both. "She said she was hired to dance, not to have s--," her lawyer wrote, adding that Epstein promised to pay her $10,000, but she never received the full amount. The attorney added, "After the men had satisfied themselves… they invited my client to take a trip with them to the Virgin Islands. She declined their invitation."

Article continues below advertisement

British Police Are Reviewing New Allegations Against Ex-Prince Andrew

Source: mega U.K. police are reviewing new allegations that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had s-- with a woman at his residence in 2010.

The new claim was uncovered in the massive new batch of documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday, January 30. It comes after it was revealed that U.K. police are currently reviewing fresh allegations that the dead financier arranged for a woman to be with Andrew, now 65, at the Royal Lodge in 2010. The woman's lawyer Brad Edwards told the BBC on January 31: "We’re talking about at least one woman who was sent by Jeffrey Epstein, over to Prince Andrew. And she even had, after a night with Prince Andrew, a tour of Buckingham Palace."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega 'We take any reports of sexual crimes extremely seriously and encourage anyone with information to come forward,' Thames Valley police said in a statement.

Thames Valley police said in a statement: "We are aware of reports about a woman said to have been taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes. We are assessing the information in line with our established procedures." "We take any reports of sexual crimes extremely seriously and encourage anyone with information to come forward. At this time, these allegations have not been reported to Thames Valley police by either the lawyer [of the woman] or their client," the message continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew Caught on All Fours in Shocking Epstein Files Photo

Source: DOJ More incriminating photos of Andrew were published in the Epstein files.

More incriminating photos of Andrew were also published last Friday. The new photos show King Charles' brother on his knees, hovering over a fully-clothed woman lying on the floor. In one image, he can be seen creepily looking directly into the camera, while in another he's touching the unidentified woman's stomach.

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew Was Stripped of His Titles Due to the Scandal