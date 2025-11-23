Ex-Prince Andrew Is In a 'Fragile' and 'Isolated' State After Royal Exile: 'He's Lost Everything'
Nov. 23 2025, Published 4:47 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the man formerly known as Prince Andrew, has reached the end of his rope after losing his royal rank.
The disgraced ex-Duke of York was stripped of his royal titles and exiled from his home, Royal Lodge, last month by his eldest brother, King Charles, due to his ties with convicted dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
He is reportedly in a "dark and fragile" state after his scandals finally caught up to him.
Andrew Has Stayed Secluded After Royal Eviction
"There is real panic behind the scenes. Andrew is now completely isolated and feels he's lost everything – his title, his home, his dignity. The family are terrified he might do something drastic. He's told people he has nothing left to live for," a source told RadarOnline.
According to the outlet, Andrew has stayed secluded and under the radar following his royal exile.
Another insider mentioned that Andrew feels "broken and withdrawn," as the embarrassment of the Epstein connections and the loss of his titles is overwhelming him.
"This was his final lifeline to any kind of purpose," the source noted. "The titles, the lodge, the sense of being part of something bigger – all gone overnight. He's humiliated, angry, and deeply depressed."
Aside from no longer being able to use his royal monikers, he was also forced to move out of his longtime Windsor home and will be moving into The Firm's Sandringham Estate.
- How Queen Elizabeth's Death Was 'Final Nail in Coffin' for Ex-Prince Andrew — 'When She Died, So Did His Protection'
- Shamed Andrew Windsor-Mountbatten's Security 'Hanging by a Thread' Now He's 'Like Everyone Else': He's a 'Sitting Duck for Terrorists and Kidnappers'
- Andrew Mountbatten Windsor Now 'Vulnerable' to Being Prosecuted as His Stripped Royal Titles 'Gave Him a Degree of Protection'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
King Charles Has 'Severed Ties' With Andrew
“Charles has at last decided to sever ties with Andrew entirely,” the source went on. “It’s a harsh move, but it had to be done. The public simply won’t accept him continuing a life of privilege on royal property.”
As a result of Andrew's friendship with Epstein, the monarch, 77, has banned him and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, from coming to the royal family's annual Christmas celebrations this year.
“You can’t sack someone from being your brother,” an insider close to the King told The Times of London in September. “But this year, if the duke and duchess were both to be as honorable [as last year], it would be very much for the best and the family would not be disappointed, not least to avoid the King having to make any more difficult decisions.”
Every year, the royals head out to their Sandringham home in Norfolk, where they attend church services together on Christmas Day and open presents the night before. The clan then gathers for a holiday lunch feast following the service.