OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Prince Andrew
ROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Ex-Prince Andrew Is In a 'Fragile' and 'Isolated' State After Royal Exile: 'He's Lost Everything'

The former Duke of York is reportedly in a "dark and fragile" state
Source: MEGA

The former Duke of York is reportedly in a 'dark and fragile' state after his scandals finally caught up to him.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 23 2025, Published 4:47 p.m. ET

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the man formerly known as Prince Andrew, has reached the end of his rope after losing his royal rank.

The disgraced ex-Duke of York was stripped of his royal titles and exiled from his home, Royal Lodge, last month by his eldest brother, King Charles, due to his ties with convicted dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

He is reportedly in a "dark and fragile" state after his scandals finally caught up to him.

Andrew Has Stayed Secluded After Royal Eviction

The former Prince Andrew had his titles stripped last month.
Source: MEGA

The former Prince Andrew had his titles stripped last month.

"There is real panic behind the scenes. Andrew is now completely isolated and feels he's lost everything – his title, his home, his dignity. The family are terrified he might do something drastic. He's told people he has nothing left to live for," a source told RadarOnline.

According to the outlet, Andrew has stayed secluded and under the radar following his royal exile.

Andrew was forced to move out of his home, the Royal Lodge.
Source: MEGA

Andrew was forced to move out of his home, the Royal Lodge.

Another insider mentioned that Andrew feels "broken and withdrawn," as the embarrassment of the Epstein connections and the loss of his titles is overwhelming him.

"This was his final lifeline to any kind of purpose," the source noted. "The titles, the lodge, the sense of being part of something bigger – all gone overnight. He's humiliated, angry, and deeply depressed."

Aside from no longer being able to use his royal monikers, he was also forced to move out of his longtime Windsor home and will be moving into The Firm's Sandringham Estate.

King Charles Has 'Severed Ties' With Andrew

King Charles has cut ties with Andrew.
Source: MEGA

King Charles has cut ties with Andrew.

“Charles has at last decided to sever ties with Andrew entirely,” the source went on. “It’s a harsh move, but it had to be done. The public simply won’t accept him continuing a life of privilege on royal property.”

As a result of Andrew's friendship with Epstein, the monarch, 77, has banned him and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, from coming to the royal family's annual Christmas celebrations this year.

Andrew's connection to Jeffrey Epstein has ruined his reputation.
Source: MEGA

Andrew's connection to Jeffrey Epstein has ruined his reputation.

“You can’t sack someone from being your brother,” an insider close to the King told The Times of London in September. “But this year, if the duke and duchess were both to be as honorable [as last year], it would be very much for the best and the family would not be disappointed, not least to avoid the King having to make any more difficult decisions.”

Every year, the royals head out to their Sandringham home in Norfolk, where they attend church services together on Christmas Day and open presents the night before. The clan then gathers for a holiday lunch feast following the service.

