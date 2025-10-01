or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Charles
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

King Charles Bans Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson From Royal Family’s Christmas Celebration After Jeffrey Epstein Ties

Photo of Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

King Charles reportedly banned Prince Andrew and his younger brother's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson from the royal family’s Christmas celebrations this year.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 1 2025, Published 6:32 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

King Charles has no plans to welcome Prince Andrew or Sarah Ferguson to the royal family’s Christmas celebrations this year.

Charles, 76, is reportedly keeping Andrew, 65, and his brother's ex-wife, 65, at “arm's length” after it was revealed earlier this month that Ferguson maintained ties with disgraced convicted s---trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein, despite denouncing him in 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles Banned Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of King Charles reportedly banned Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson from the royal family's holiday celebrations.
Source: MEGA

King Charles reportedly banned Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson from the royal family's holiday celebrations.

“You can’t sack someone from being your brother,” a source close to the King told The Times of London on Saturday, September 27. “But this year, if the duke and duchess were both to be as honourable [as last year], it would be very much for the best and the family would not be disappointed, not least to avoid the King having to make any more difficult decisions.”

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles Enlisted Sarah Ferguson's Help Last Year

Photo of King Charles previously asked Sarah Ferguson for help last year.
Source: MEGA

King Charles previously asked Sarah Ferguson for help last year.

Charles previously enlisted his brother’s ex-wife last year to persuade Andrew to “do the decent thing” and miss the royal holiday celebration after his association with Yang Tengbo, an alleged Chinese spy, was revealed.

Charles emphasized that he wanted the couple, who divorced in 1996, to be “invisible” at future family gatherings. Ferguson was reportedly “devastated for any embarrassment” caused by the tie to Epstein and would "explain herself to the wider royal family in due course.”

MORE ON:
Prince Charles

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson's Email to Jeffrey Epstein Was Revealed

Photo of An email to Jeffrey Epstein from Sarah Ferguson was revealed earlier this month.
Source: MEGA

An email to Jeffrey Epstein from Sarah Ferguson was revealed earlier this month.

Ferguson’s link to the disgraced entrepreneur was revealed earlier this month when a controversial email to Epstein was published by two newspapers. The Sun and the Mail on Sunday reported that the message was sent in the days after Ferguson publicly denounced herself from Epstein's inner circle.

The Duchess of York reportedly wrote to Epstein in an email that he had “always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family.”

Sarah Ferguson's Rep Clapped Back

Photo of Sarah Ferguson's rep responded to the resurfaced email.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson's rep responded to the resurfaced email.

A rep for Ferguson responded to the email, explaining that the statement was intended to counter a threat Epstein made, claiming he was going to sue her for defamation.

“The duchess spoke of her regret about her association with Epstein many years ago, and as they have always been, her first thoughts are with his victims,” the spokesperson said in a statement to the BBC. “Like many people, she was taken in by his lies. As soon as she was aware of the extent of the allegations against him, she not only cut off contact but condemned him publicly, to the extent that he then threatened to sue her for defamation for associating him with paedophilia.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.