King Charles Bans Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson From Royal Family’s Christmas Celebration After Jeffrey Epstein Ties

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles has no plans to welcome Prince Andrew or Sarah Ferguson to the royal family’s Christmas celebrations this year. Charles, 76, is reportedly keeping Andrew, 65, and his brother's ex-wife, 65, at “arm's length” after it was revealed earlier this month that Ferguson maintained ties with disgraced convicted s---trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein, despite denouncing him in 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles Banned Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

Source: MEGA King Charles reportedly banned Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson from the royal family's holiday celebrations.

“You can’t sack someone from being your brother,” a source close to the King told The Times of London on Saturday, September 27. “But this year, if the duke and duchess were both to be as honourable [as last year], it would be very much for the best and the family would not be disappointed, not least to avoid the King having to make any more difficult decisions.”

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles Enlisted Sarah Ferguson's Help Last Year

Source: MEGA King Charles previously asked Sarah Ferguson for help last year.

Charles previously enlisted his brother’s ex-wife last year to persuade Andrew to “do the decent thing” and miss the royal holiday celebration after his association with Yang Tengbo, an alleged Chinese spy, was revealed. Charles emphasized that he wanted the couple, who divorced in 1996, to be “invisible” at future family gatherings. Ferguson was reportedly “devastated for any embarrassment” caused by the tie to Epstein and would "explain herself to the wider royal family in due course.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson's Email to Jeffrey Epstein Was Revealed

Source: MEGA An email to Jeffrey Epstein from Sarah Ferguson was revealed earlier this month.

Ferguson’s link to the disgraced entrepreneur was revealed earlier this month when a controversial email to Epstein was published by two newspapers. The Sun and the Mail on Sunday reported that the message was sent in the days after Ferguson publicly denounced herself from Epstein's inner circle. The Duchess of York reportedly wrote to Epstein in an email that he had “always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family.”

Sarah Ferguson's Rep Clapped Back

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson's rep responded to the resurfaced email.