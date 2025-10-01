King Charles Bans Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson From Royal Family’s Christmas Celebration After Jeffrey Epstein Ties
Oct. 1 2025, Published 6:32 a.m. ET
King Charles has no plans to welcome Prince Andrew or Sarah Ferguson to the royal family’s Christmas celebrations this year.
Charles, 76, is reportedly keeping Andrew, 65, and his brother's ex-wife, 65, at “arm's length” after it was revealed earlier this month that Ferguson maintained ties with disgraced convicted s---trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein, despite denouncing him in 2011.
King Charles Banned Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
“You can’t sack someone from being your brother,” a source close to the King told The Times of London on Saturday, September 27. “But this year, if the duke and duchess were both to be as honourable [as last year], it would be very much for the best and the family would not be disappointed, not least to avoid the King having to make any more difficult decisions.”
King Charles Enlisted Sarah Ferguson's Help Last Year
Charles previously enlisted his brother’s ex-wife last year to persuade Andrew to “do the decent thing” and miss the royal holiday celebration after his association with Yang Tengbo, an alleged Chinese spy, was revealed.
Charles emphasized that he wanted the couple, who divorced in 1996, to be “invisible” at future family gatherings. Ferguson was reportedly “devastated for any embarrassment” caused by the tie to Epstein and would "explain herself to the wider royal family in due course.”
Sarah Ferguson's Email to Jeffrey Epstein Was Revealed
Ferguson’s link to the disgraced entrepreneur was revealed earlier this month when a controversial email to Epstein was published by two newspapers. The Sun and the Mail on Sunday reported that the message was sent in the days after Ferguson publicly denounced herself from Epstein's inner circle.
The Duchess of York reportedly wrote to Epstein in an email that he had “always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family.”
Sarah Ferguson's Rep Clapped Back
A rep for Ferguson responded to the email, explaining that the statement was intended to counter a threat Epstein made, claiming he was going to sue her for defamation.
“The duchess spoke of her regret about her association with Epstein many years ago, and as they have always been, her first thoughts are with his victims,” the spokesperson said in a statement to the BBC. “Like many people, she was taken in by his lies. As soon as she was aware of the extent of the allegations against him, she not only cut off contact but condemned him publicly, to the extent that he then threatened to sue her for defamation for associating him with paedophilia.”