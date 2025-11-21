Ex-Prince Andrew Fighting 'Tooth and Nail' to Protect Daughters Amid Jeffrey Epstein Scandal, Royal Expert Reveals

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is hoping his daughters' royal statuses won't be affected by his connection to s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have so far kept their royal titles and roles despite their father's involvement with the Epstein scandal. Royal expert Helena Chard believes this is because the disgraced former prince surrendered all of his titles last month. The British broadcaster told Fox News, "He clung on to his last snippet of status for as long as possible, but what he was not going to do was allow his daughters, whom he is so protective of, to be stripped of their titles and royal life."

Source: mega The former prince surrendered all of his royal titles last month.

Chard continued, "Andrew has always pushed his daughters’ status within the royal family. He was furious when his daughters lost their security protection in 2011 because they were not senior working royals. As such, he will fight tooth and nail to keep his daughters protected. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s titles will not be withdrawn with Andrew’s agreement to relinquish his titles and move out of Royal Lodge." Chard's comments come after another royal journalist reported a "secret deal" was struck in which the princesses' status wouldn't be compromised as long as Andrew gave up his titles. Andrew was also told that Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36, would both retain their respective places in the line of succession to the throne.

Prince William Threatened to Strip Prince Andrew’s Daughters of Their Titles

Source: mega It was rumored that Prince William threatened to strip his cousins of their royal titles in October.

OK! previously reported that Prince William, 43, had threatened his cousins' royal titles if Andrew didn't give up his own and leave his longtime residence, Royal Lodge. Emily Maitlis, who conducted Andrew's infamous BBC interview, reported to a news outlet on Tuesday, October, 28, that there had allegedly been "a meeting between Prince William and the princesses Beatrice and Eugenie saying, 'You’ve got to get your dad to move out of Royal Lodge, otherwise we will start re-examining the state of your own titles.'" "There was pressure being put on them. Obviously, you can see why Andrew, as a father, would want to keep his daughters happy and keep their titles in place," she added.

The Disgraced Former Royal Has Maintained His Innocence

Source: mega Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has repeatedly denied knowing his accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Despite there being widespread photos of Andrew with Epstein, the pedophile's trafficking co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell and his accuser Virginia Giuffre, the former Duke of York has continued to deny the allegations made against him. "I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady [Virginia Giuffre], none whatsoever," he declared in his 2019 sit-down with Maitlis. However, it was revealed in 2022 that Andrew had paid Giuffre an undisclosed amount in an out-of-court settlement. The late author said she was forced to have s-- with Andrew on three occasions when she was a minor.

Source: mega 'I vigorously deny the accusations against me,' the ex-prince said in a statement last month.