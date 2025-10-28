Prince William Threatened to Strip Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's Titles If Prince Andrew Doesn't Leave Royal Lodge, Podcaster Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William is reportedly pulling out all the stops to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge, including possibly stripping his cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s titles. Emily Mantis, who conducted Andrew's infamous BBC interview, reported to a new outlet that on Thursday night, October 23, the Palace informed "ITN and the Press Association — the big wire services — to crew the gates outside Royal Lodge at 8 p.m."

Prince William Threatens to Strip Titles of Prince Andrew's Daughters

Source: MEGA Prince William reportedly threatened to strip the titles of Prince Andrew's daughters if he refuses to leave the Royal Lodge.

According to sources, no details were given outside the phrase, "There may be passing traffic." "There was a question over whether there had been, earlier in the day, a meeting between Prince William and the princesses Beatrice and Eugenie saying, 'You’ve got to get your dad to move out of Royal Lodge, otherwise we will start re-examining the state of your own titles,'" Mantis reported. "They are, at the moment, allowed to be princesses, but there was pressure being put on them. Obviously, you can see why Andrew, as a father, would want to keep his daughters happy and keep their titles in place."

Prince Andrew Relinquished Duke of York Title

Source: MEGA The decision came after King Charles reportedly reached a 'tipping point' with his younger brother.

Andrew is feeling the repercussions of relinquishing his Duke of York title on October 17, a peerage title which was granted to him by Queen Elizabeth II in 1986 when he married Sarah Ferguson. The decision followed King Charles reportedly reaching a "tipping point" over his younger brother's ongoing scandals, particularly the renewed interest in Andrew’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein. In part of the move, Andrew and Ferguson are facing pressure to vacate Royal Lodge, a lease the disgraced royal began on June 16, 2003. The pair divorced after 10 years of marriage in 1996, though Ferguson has lived with Andrew at the estate since 2008. The Queen Mother previously occupied the property until her death on March 30, 2002.

Prince Andrew Requested 2 Homes in Exchange for Royal Lodge

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew requested two homes in exchange for moving out of the Royal Lodge.

Andrew and Ferguson have responded by requesting two homes in exchange for vacating the Royal Lodge. Andrew is looking to move into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former home, Frogmore Cottage, while Ferguson has her eyes set on Adelaide Cottage. "No one is really sure how it’s going to go down at the Palace yet — Andy is willing to leave, but these are his demands," a source told a news outlet.

Sarah Ferguson Is 'Livid' With Prince Andrew

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson is 'livid' with her ex-husband for relinquishing his Duke of York title.