The Seedy Reason Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson Are Secretly Sleeping Together Again

Shamed ex-Prince Andrew has privately grown closer than ever to his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson as the pair navigate fresh fallout from the renewed Jeffrey Epstein scandal, insiders tell OK!. The former couple ­– divorced since 1996 but long known for their unusually close post-marital bond – have been thrust back into the spotlight after a second wave of Epstein-related documents triggered fresh scrutiny of both their past dealings with the pedophile s-- trafficker.

Source: MEGA The pair share two daughters.

According to two sources close to the family, the couple's shared sense of crisis has intensified their bond – and they are now sleeping together again to find comfort in their shared crisis. One insider said: "This latest blow has hit them hard, and it's ended up bringing them closer than anyone imagined." Another source familiar with the couple's living arrangements added: "The bond they have at the moment goes well past anything you'd call simple friendship." That closeness has been building for months, sources say. After damaging emails between Ferguson and Epstein resurfaced earlier this year, showing her referring to him as her "steadfast, generous and supreme friend," the former duchess was abruptly dropped by seven patronages within hours. Andrew, who stepped back from public life in 2019 following allegations he bedded Epstein s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre when she was aged 17, has been offering support to her throughout what one aide described as "the darkest period of their lives." A senior household source said: "Andrew has stayed single for so long because, deep down, his feelings for Sarah never really went away. She's been his anchor, his soulmate, the one person he relies on without hesitation." Sarah has also leaned on Andrew heavily since her two cancer diagnoses in 2023 and 2024.

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson has lived with Andrew at the Royal Lodge since 2008.

A friend of the former duchess – who has had her royal titles stripped from her along with her husband's over their links to Epstein – said: "When Sarah fell ill, Andrew was with her every step of the way. And when the Epstein mess closed in on him, she refused to waver. Loyalty like that doesn't just disappear." Sarah publicly cut ties with Epstein in March 2011, calling their friendship a "terrible, terrible error of judgment." Yet emails showed she privately wrote to him weeks later, apologizing "to you and your heart" and describing herself as "broken and lost." It also emerged Andrew had allegedly helped facilitate Epstein paying $20,000 of Ferguson's debts a year earlier. Despite mounting pressures, the pair have lived together at Royal Lodge since 2008. But they have been ordered out of the $40 million mansion by the new year by King Charles, 77, after he quietly allowed them to remain over Christmas to sort alternative accommodation and moving arrangements. Some insiders believe the practical benefits of Ferguson and Andrew remaining a unit are part of why they have drawn so close again.

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson has to move out of Royal Lodge.

"Many might take the cynical view," a source said, "that sticking together is financially practical. "But in reality, they're devoted. Their connection has always been there, and it's never truly faded."

Source: MEGA The pair 'always had that spark,' a source said.