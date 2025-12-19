Jeffrey Epstein Files Expose Photo of Ex-Prince Andrew Lying Across Five Women's Laps Alongside Ghislaine Maxwell

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was pictured in newly released photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s collection, with an image showing the ex-prince lying across the laps of five unidentified women. The former royal appeared to be laughing while posing in front of a regal-looking fireplace in photos exposed by the Department of Justice on Friday, December 19.

Ex-Prince Andrew Was Seen in Newly Released Photos From Jeffrey Epstein's Collection

Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/ DOJ Ex-Prince Andrew was spotted alongside Ghislaine Maxwell in new photos released by the Department of Justine.

While the identities of the women have been withheld, Ghislaine Maxwell is visibly smiling as she stands beside a woman dressed in a gown. The image is one of many high-profile figures, including Bill Clinton and Michael Jackson, seen on a DOJ-launched website with thousands of documents dedicated to the Epstein files. Notably, Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, was also seen in the latest release of photos.

'Reasonable Efforts' Were Made to 'Redact Personal Information'

Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/ DOJ The Department of Justice explained that 'reasonable efforts' were made to protect the personal information of victims.

"In view of the Congressional deadline, all reasonable efforts have been made to review and redact personal information pertaining to victims, other private individuals, and protect sensitive materials from disclosure," a statement on the site read. "That said, because of the volume of information involved, this website may nevertheless contain information that inadvertently includes non-public personally identifiable information or other sensitive content, to include matters of a sexual nature." The White House immediately responded to the files being released, calling itself the “most transparent” administration “in history.” “By releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena request, and President Trump recently calling for further investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends, the Trump Administration has done more for the victims than Democrats ever have,” said White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson.

The Trump Administration Faced Legal Consequences

Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/ DOJ The Trump Administration was warned by Democrats that they would have legal consequences if the files were not released.

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna warned United States Attorney General Pam Bondi on December 18 that the department would face legal consequences if the files weren't released in full by the deadline. "Let me be very clear, we need a full release. Anyone who tampers [with] documents, or conceals documents, or engages in excessive redaction will be prosecuted because of obstruction of justice," he wrote on X.

Donald Trump Is Confirmed to Be in Jeffrey Epstein Files

Source: MEGA White House Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, confirmed Donald Trump was in the Jeffrey Epstein files, but not in an incriminating way.