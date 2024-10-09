Sarah Ferguson Admits She Is 'Not Out of the Woods Yet' After Being Diagnosed With Cancer for the Second Time in a Year
In January, Sarah Ferguson announced she was diagnosed with skin cancer months after having a single mastectomy, and the Duchess of York is still coming to terms with her health challenges.
"When you're told you have cancer, you can't help thinking it's a death sentence," Ferguson told an outlet. "Your mind goes to the darkest places and you wonder what lies ahead and how you are going to share the news with your family."
"I had almost missed the appointment as I couldn't face a journey into central London on a hot summer's day and thought I would put it off," she added.
Throughout her health challenges, the author was supported by her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, and her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
"It was only when I mentioned this by chance to my sister Jane, who had called me from her home in Australia, that she went into bossy older sibling mode and insisted I went. That check-up, and the treatment I underwent, saved my life," Ferguson added.
"I'm living proof of the importance of never skipping screening appointments and always getting symptoms checked out promptly," she stressed.
Ferguson isn't the only royal family member giving an update on their cancer journey, as Kate Middleton recently revealed she is in remission after taking months away from the spotlight.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate said in a video shared on X. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Kate focused on recovering in private, but she isn't expected to rush into attending public engagements.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she revealed. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
Kate used her platform to advocate for fans still impacted by the condition.
"Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time," the princess shared.
"Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling," Kate concluded. "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."
