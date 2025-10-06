or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Lopez Fires Back at 'Today' Host Craig Melvin for Asking About Ben Affleck Divorce: 'Look at This Guy!'

Photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Source: NBC; MEGA

Jennifer Lopez had a pointed response when asked about her divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck during a live interview with ‘Today’ host Craig Melvin.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 6 2025, Published 12:46 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez didn’t hold back when Today host Craig Melvin asked about her ex-husband Ben Affleck during a live TV interview.

The Wedding Planner actress, 56, appeared on the Today show on Monday, October 6, to discuss her new independent film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, which also features Affleck, 53, as a producer.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez Was Asked About Ben Affleck Divorce

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Craig Melvin asked Jennifer Lopez about her divorce from Ben Affleck.
Source: NBC

Craig Melvin asked Jennifer Lopez about her divorce from Ben Affleck.

“In the middle of filming this elaborate, beautiful musical, your divorce is also finalized, with Ben,” Melvin, 46, began.

Lopez laughed off the moment and jokingly cut in, “There you go! Look at this guy,” throwing him off for a moment before he continued, “But then I read that your ex is an executive producer on the film.”

Although the “I’m Real” artist kept the moment lighthearted, she wasn’t afraid to give her ex-husband props.

“If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have got made,” she explained. “I will always give him that credit.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez Said 'Things Happen' When Discussing Her Divorce

Photo of Jennifer Lopez said 'things happen' when reflecting on her split from Ben Affleck.
Source: NBC

Jennifer Lopez said 'things happen' when reflecting on her split from Ben Affleck.

While discussing her split, the “Jenny From the Block” singer reflected, telling the host, “Things happen. You have to keep going.”

“It’s funny, the movie is about escapism. It’s about how movies and art save us in the hardest times of our lives,” she explained. “Doing this project was such a dream come true for me that it really got me through to kind of survive a moment that was difficult in my personal life as well.”

Affleck and Lopez’s relationship dates back to the early 2000s. The pair met on the set on the film Gigli, getting engaged in November 2002 before abruptly splitting and calling off their wedding two years later.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Tied the Knot in 2022

Photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022.

The former couple rekindled their romance nearly two decades later and tied the knot in 2022. Their relationship was short-lived as the New York native filed for divorce in August 2024, on the second anniversary of their lavish Georgia wedding. The legal separation was finalized five months later.

Details about Lopez and Affleck’s split are scarce, but she recently called her 2024 divorce “the best thing that ever happened” to her. “Because it changed me,” she told a news outlet on September 28. “It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow.”

Jennifer Lopez Called Divorce 'Tough'

Photo of Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024.

During the interview, she touched on working on Kiss of the Spider Woman at the brink of their divorce, which she admitted she was forced to push through the discomfort.

“It was a really tough time,” she explained. “Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy, and then it was like, back home, it was not great. And it was just like, ‘How do I work inside of this?’”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.