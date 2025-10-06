Jennifer Lopez Fires Back at 'Today' Host Craig Melvin for Asking About Ben Affleck Divorce: 'Look at This Guy!'

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez didn’t hold back when Today host Craig Melvin asked about her ex-husband Ben Affleck during a live TV interview. The Wedding Planner actress, 56, appeared on the Today show on Monday, October 6, to discuss her new independent film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, which also features Affleck, 53, as a producer.

Jennifer Lopez Was Asked About Ben Affleck Divorce

Source: NBC Craig Melvin asked Jennifer Lopez about her divorce from Ben Affleck.

“In the middle of filming this elaborate, beautiful musical, your divorce is also finalized, with Ben,” Melvin, 46, began. Lopez laughed off the moment and jokingly cut in, “There you go! Look at this guy,” throwing him off for a moment before he continued, “But then I read that your ex is an executive producer on the film.” Although the “I’m Real” artist kept the moment lighthearted, she wasn’t afraid to give her ex-husband props. “If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have got made,” she explained. “I will always give him that credit.”

Jennifer Lopez Said 'Things Happen' When Discussing Her Divorce

Source: NBC Jennifer Lopez said 'things happen' when reflecting on her split from Ben Affleck.

While discussing her split, the “Jenny From the Block” singer reflected, telling the host, “Things happen. You have to keep going.” “It’s funny, the movie is about escapism. It’s about how movies and art save us in the hardest times of our lives,” she explained. “Doing this project was such a dream come true for me that it really got me through to kind of survive a moment that was difficult in my personal life as well.” Affleck and Lopez’s relationship dates back to the early 2000s. The pair met on the set on the film Gigli, getting engaged in November 2002 before abruptly splitting and calling off their wedding two years later.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Tied the Knot in 2022

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022.

The former couple rekindled their romance nearly two decades later and tied the knot in 2022. Their relationship was short-lived as the New York native filed for divorce in August 2024, on the second anniversary of their lavish Georgia wedding. The legal separation was finalized five months later. Details about Lopez and Affleck’s split are scarce, but she recently called her 2024 divorce “the best thing that ever happened” to her. “Because it changed me,” she told a news outlet on September 28. “It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow.”

Jennifer Lopez Called Divorce 'Tough'

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024.