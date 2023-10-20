12 Explosive Revelations From Jada Pinkett Smith's Bombshell Memoir
Jada Pinkett Smith Almost Did Not Attend the 2022 Academy Awards Because of Chris Rock
Jada Pinkett Smith penned her new memoir, Worthy, which tackled different phases and stories in her life, including the 2022 Academy Awards – which became part of a 14-page chapter.
Pinkett Smith said she almost did not attend the Oscars after learning that Chris Rock, who has been "taking swipes" at her, was a presenter.
"I told myself, 'A lot of time has passed, it's the Academy Awards, there are no new misunderstandings, and I'm sure he'll play nice,'" she added. "But another thought was 'he's not going to be able to help himself.'"
She Auditioned for Trinity's Role in 'The Matrix'
Before starring as Niobe in The Matrix movie franchise, Pinkett Smith auditioned for Trinity's role after the production opened the casting for a female of color.
"As directors, they were expressing how they saw the world, beyond heterosexual white folk surviving in an apocalyptic future," she revealed. "Salma [Hayek] and I both went through a series of physical movement auditions to make sure we could pull off the martial arts that Trinity would command."
Pinkett Smith wanted the role even more after Laurence Fishburne was tapped to play Morpheus.
She Spoke About Her Ex-Boyfriend 'Lance'
Pinkett Smith also mentioned a man named "Lance" in the memoir. She looked back at the time they met in the fall of 1994 and dated for quite some time afterward.
However, they reportedly had an argument after she found out that Tupac Shakur had been shot several times.
"As I started to make arrangements, [Lance] said, 'So you're going to leave me to go see some other n-----?'" she quoted her beau at that time. "In my romantic relationships, I had often been haunted by layers of misunderstanding regarding my relationship with Pac. So I could be patient with Lance's discomfort, but the way he reacted didn't score him any points with me."
After the incident, she never saw Lance again.
Jada Pinkett Smith Revealed Why She Stepped Into Scientology
For years, Pinkett Smith dealt with issues surrounding her connection to Scientology. She finally shed some light through her memoir and clarified that the controversy was actually rooted in the use of the Study Technology learning method, which she made known of after she was introduced to the church.
"I was very clear when I stepped into the Church of Scientology that becoming a member would not be possible, nor was it my goal," she explained. "My goal was to embrace the Basic Study Manual to educate myself about a method of learning."
She Spoke About Sexual Assault Accusations Involving Tupac Shakur
Before Tupac Shakur died, he was sentenced to years of imprisonment due to a sexual assault case. Pinkett Smith reportedly spoke to him regarding the issue prior to his arrest.
"Listen, I don't need to hear the details. All I know is that if Tupac Amaru Shakur is ever in a room with any girl under any circumstance, she should always feel safe — no matter what," the A Different World actress reportedly told the rapper.
She also noted how Shakur maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings but chose to take responsibility.
She Dealt Crack For Financial Stability
Pinkett Smith did not have the perfect childhood, as she lived with her abusive father. She soon depended on crack to secure "financial stability and mobility." Although she had already started a career in the industry in the late 1980s, she still sold drugs in the shop she set up in a woman's apartment.
She and Will Smith Have Been Separated for 7 Years
One of the most shocking stories in the memoir included Jada's revelation that she and Will had been separated since 2016 due to "irreconcilable differences."
"It was nobody's fault. As much as I wanted him to love me, that would never happen if I didn't love myself. And the same applied to him," she disclosed. "Will and I had pictures in our mind of what a happily married couple was. And our pictures didn't match."
Instead of filing for a divorce, they decided to separate in "every way except legally."
Will Smith Did Not Want to Stay at Her Townhouse
During the early years of her acting career, Jada stayed in a two-story townhouse where Will used to visit her. Her friends who visited the flat told her the place was haunted since "somebody" sat on their bed while they were sleeping.
Despite the tales, the Bad Moms star did not let it bother her – though it affected the Men in Black actor.
"The one thing that did not work for Will was staying over at my place, mainly because it was haunted," she recalled. "To me, there was nothing foreboding about the spirits there. But Will, like my friends, was creeped out."
Tupac Shakur Proposed to Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada wrote in the book that Tupac proposed to her at Rikers Island months before his death. They continued communicating through phone calls and letters, and one of the notes was the "All Eyez on Me" rapper's confession of love to her.
According to the Girls Hold Up This World author, Tupac told her he wanted to commit himself to her and marry her.
"Pac was expecting me to be not just a psychological wife but a physical wife," she continued. "I couldn't do it."
Will Smith Willingly Appeared on 'Red Table Talk' Where She Discussed Her Entanglement With August Alsina
August Alsina — whom she met through her son Jaden Smith — had an "entanglement" with her while separated from Will. She spoke about it in a 2020 episode of Red Table Talk, where her husband also appeared.
Per Jada, Will came on the series even when he was not originally scheduled to appear.
"When I told Will what I was planning to do, he — by his own choice, without any prompt or request from me — decided to join me at the table," she said.
Will Smith's Grandmother Watched 'Jason's Lyric' Before Meeting Jada Pinkett Smith
Elsewhere in the memoir, Jada recalled meeting Will's grandmother, Gigi, for the first time. Although they had a memorable meeting, she revealed that the "Wild Wild West" singer had his family member watch Jason's Lyric, which contained a "very naked s—scene."
Jada clarified that she had a double who ultimately performed the nude parts.
Chris Rock Asked Her Out on a Date
Jada worked with Rock in the 2005 animated movie Madagascar, and the comedian asked her out on a date after hearsay about her and Will not being together surfaced.
"At one point, during rumors that Will and I had divorced, Chris even called to ask me out on a date. Once he found out I wasn't divorced, we laughed, and he apologized profusely, and life went on," she went on.