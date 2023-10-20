Home > Photos > Jada Pinkett Smith PHOTOS 12 Explosive Revelations From Jada Pinkett Smith's Bombshell Memoir Source: MEGA Jada Pinkett Smith's memoir, 'Worthy,' has been appearing in headlines due to the shocking stories it unveiled.

Jada Pinkett Smith Almost Did Not Attend the 2022 Academy Awards Because of Chris Rock

Source: MEGA Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars after the latter joked about Jada Pinkett Smith.

Jada Pinkett Smith penned her new memoir, Worthy, which tackled different phases and stories in her life, including the 2022 Academy Awards – which became part of a 14-page chapter. Pinkett Smith said she almost did not attend the Oscars after learning that Chris Rock, who has been "taking swipes" at her, was a presenter. "I told myself, 'A lot of time has passed, it's the Academy Awards, there are no new misunderstandings, and I'm sure he'll play nice,'" she added. "But another thought was 'he's not going to be able to help himself.'"

She Auditioned for Trinity's Role in 'The Matrix'

Source: MEGA She ended up playing Niobe's character in the movie franchise.

Before starring as Niobe in The Matrix movie franchise, Pinkett Smith auditioned for Trinity's role after the production opened the casting for a female of color. "As directors, they were expressing how they saw the world, beyond heterosexual white folk surviving in an apocalyptic future," she revealed. "Salma [Hayek] and I both went through a series of physical movement auditions to make sure we could pull off the martial arts that Trinity would command." Pinkett Smith wanted the role even more after Laurence Fishburne was tapped to play Morpheus.

She Spoke About Her Ex-Boyfriend 'Lance'

Source: MEGA Jada Pinkett Smith was linked to several men — including Wesley Snipes, Grant Hill and Dalvin DeGrate — before settling down with Will Smith.

Pinkett Smith also mentioned a man named "Lance" in the memoir. She looked back at the time they met in the fall of 1994 and dated for quite some time afterward. However, they reportedly had an argument after she found out that Tupac Shakur had been shot several times. "As I started to make arrangements, [Lance] said, 'So you're going to leave me to go see some other n-----?'" she quoted her beau at that time. "In my romantic relationships, I had often been haunted by layers of misunderstanding regarding my relationship with Pac. So I could be patient with Lance's discomfort, but the way he reacted didn't score him any points with me." After the incident, she never saw Lance again.

Jada Pinkett Smith Revealed Why She Stepped Into Scientology

Source: MEGA Jada Pinkett Smith repeatedly insisted she was never part of the church.

For years, Pinkett Smith dealt with issues surrounding her connection to Scientology. She finally shed some light through her memoir and clarified that the controversy was actually rooted in the use of the Study Technology learning method, which she made known of after she was introduced to the church. "I was very clear when I stepped into the Church of Scientology that becoming a member would not be possible, nor was it my goal," she explained. "My goal was to embrace the Basic Study Manual to educate myself about a method of learning."

She Spoke About Sexual Assault Accusations Involving Tupac Shakur

Source: MEGA Tupac Shakur was arrested and sentenced to 1.5 to 4.5 years in prison after sexually abusing a fan.

Before Tupac Shakur died, he was sentenced to years of imprisonment due to a sexual assault case. Pinkett Smith reportedly spoke to him regarding the issue prior to his arrest. "Listen, I don't need to hear the details. All I know is that if Tupac Amaru Shakur is ever in a room with any girl under any circumstance, she should always feel safe — no matter what," the A Different World actress reportedly told the rapper. She also noted how Shakur maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings but chose to take responsibility.

She Dealt Crack For Financial Stability

Source: MEGA Jada Pinkett Smith said she grew up in Pimlico Heights in Northwest Baltimore.

Pinkett Smith did not have the perfect childhood, as she lived with her abusive father. She soon depended on crack to secure "financial stability and mobility." Although she had already started a career in the industry in the late 1980s, she still sold drugs in the shop she set up in a woman's apartment.

She and Will Smith Have Been Separated for 7 Years

Source: MEGA Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith do not file for a divorce even after their separation.

One of the most shocking stories in the memoir included Jada's revelation that she and Will had been separated since 2016 due to "irreconcilable differences." "It was nobody's fault. As much as I wanted him to love me, that would never happen if I didn't love myself. And the same applied to him," she disclosed. "Will and I had pictures in our mind of what a happily married couple was. And our pictures didn't match." Instead of filing for a divorce, they decided to separate in "every way except legally."

Will Smith Did Not Want to Stay at Her Townhouse

Source: MEGA She began her acting career in an episode of 'True Colors.'

During the early years of her acting career, Jada stayed in a two-story townhouse where Will used to visit her. Her friends who visited the flat told her the place was haunted since "somebody" sat on their bed while they were sleeping. Despite the tales, the Bad Moms star did not let it bother her – though it affected the Men in Black actor. "The one thing that did not work for Will was staying over at my place, mainly because it was haunted," she recalled. "To me, there was nothing foreboding about the spirits there. But Will, like my friends, was creeped out."

Tupac Shakur Proposed to Jada Pinkett Smith

Source: MEGA Fans found evidence that Jada Pinkett Smith lied when she wrote the story of Tupac Shakur's alleged proposal.

Jada wrote in the book that Tupac proposed to her at Rikers Island months before his death. They continued communicating through phone calls and letters, and one of the notes was the "All Eyez on Me" rapper's confession of love to her. According to the Girls Hold Up This World author, Tupac told her he wanted to commit himself to her and marry her. "Pac was expecting me to be not just a psychological wife but a physical wife," she continued. "I couldn't do it."

Will Smith Willingly Appeared on 'Red Table Talk' Where She Discussed Her Entanglement With August Alsina

Source: MEGA Jada Pinkett Smith had an entanglement with August Alsina when she and Will Smith briefly called it quits.

August Alsina — whom she met through her son Jaden Smith — had an "entanglement" with her while separated from Will. She spoke about it in a 2020 episode of Red Table Talk, where her husband also appeared. Per Jada, Will came on the series even when he was not originally scheduled to appear. "When I told Will what I was planning to do, he — by his own choice, without any prompt or request from me — decided to join me at the table," she said.

Will Smith's Grandmother Watched 'Jason's Lyric' Before Meeting Jada Pinkett Smith

Source: MEGA Jada Pinkett Smith starred in 'Jason's Lyric' in 1994.

Elsewhere in the memoir, Jada recalled meeting Will's grandmother, Gigi, for the first time. Although they had a memorable meeting, she revealed that the "Wild Wild West" singer had his family member watch Jason's Lyric, which contained a "very naked s—scene." Jada clarified that she had a double who ultimately performed the nude parts.

Chris Rock Asked Her Out on a Date

Source: MEGA Sources said Chris Rock wanted Jada Pinkett Smith to 'keep his name out of her mouth' after the excerpt emerged.

Jada worked with Rock in the 2005 animated movie Madagascar, and the comedian asked her out on a date after hearsay about her and Will not being together surfaced. "At one point, during rumors that Will and I had divorced, Chris even called to ask me out on a date. Once he found out I wasn't divorced, we laughed, and he apologized profusely, and life went on," she went on.