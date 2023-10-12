Tupac Shakur's Murder Case: 10 Conspiracy Theories Related to the Rapper's Killing
Did Tupac Shakur Fake His Death?
After Duane "Keefe D" Davis was arrested and charged in the 1996 fatal shooting of Tupac Shakur, conspiracy theories started appearing in headlines left and right.
One of the most read theories suggested that he faked his death and hinted at his plans through his other stage name, Makaveli.
The "Against All Odds" rapper, born Lesane Parish Crooks, used Makaveli aside from 2Pac as his stage name, which he derived from Italian strategist Niccolò Machiavelli's name.
The hip-hop artist studied the philosopher's books, which inspired him to create The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory. The album featured him as Jesus Christ on the cover, highlighting the Bible's lesson about his resurrection after seven days.
Fans also suggested that Makaveli is a scrambled word for "Am Alive K."
FBI Covered Up the Murder Case
Shakur's fans are also convinced that the FBI played a role in the killing as they aim to end "violent rap culture" amid the hop-hop war between West Coast and East Coast. No further evidence was provided to support the claim.
He Was Never Cremated
One of his security guards claimed that a body double was used during Shakur's cremation to fake his death.
Michael Nice, who also claimed that Shakur is still alive in Cuba, said that an unidentified body was used in the cremation to make the Gridlock'd actor's death more convincing.
"I've got video evidence of the guy who was [Tupac's] body double I took to Cuba," he said in a video interview. "There's been rumors there were many body doubles, I can confirm I know one body double – I can prove it."
His Alleged Affair With Faith Evans Led to the Killing
Biggie's wife Faith Evans sparked rumors that her husband planned Tupac's murder.
"I think it would be some element of fear that would kind of run through his mind, given the fact that his name was involved in a lot of the situations involving Tupac before his murder," she said.
Orlando 'Baby Lane' Anderson Was Set Up to Pull the Trigger
In the article "Who Killed Tupac Shakur?," published in September 2002, The Los Angeles Times investigative reporter Chuck Philips said The Notorious B.I.G. used Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson to shoot the Juice actor using the murder weapon he provided.
Biggie Smalls also allegedly agreed to pay $1 million for Shakur's death after the Poetic Justice star responded to his 1994 diss track "Who Shot Ya?" through the song "Hit' Em Up."
Snoop Dogg Could Have Saved Tupac Shakur
According to Faizon Love, Snoop Dogg – who had connections within the Crips gang – could have stopped the potential threats against Shakur. Meanwhile, Warren G told Drink Champs that he could have saved both artists if he had only forced them to come to his home that night.
Suge Knight Plotted the Murder
Death Row Records boss Suge Knight drove the BMW after he and All Eyez on Me lyricist spent time at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino. Shakur and his entourage fought a Crips Gang member that night.
Upon reaching Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, the drive-by shooting started as a white, four-door Cadillac pulled up and opened fire.
In the 2002 film Biggie and Tupac, Nick Broomfield said that Knight plotted the murder due to fears that Shakur might leave his label to become an actor.
Meanwhile, the record executive alleged that he was the real target of the attack and not Shakur, as his ex-wife Sharitha Golden planned it with the help of former head of security Reggie Willis Jr. to obtain Death Row Records from him.
The 7 Conspiracy Theory
Shakur's fans suggested a more complicated theory involving math, saying he would return seven years after his death.
They explained that the number had been part of his life: from being shot on September 7 at the age of 25 (2+5) to dying at 4:03 p.m. (4+0+3=7). His birthday was also on June 16 (1+6=7).
But until now, their theory has yet to happen.
He Is Still Alive and Residing in Cuba
In December 2018, Nice claimed that Shakur was not dead and had been living in Cuba. He said he helped in staging the drive-by shooting and assisted his boss in flying to Cuba.
Shortly after the revelation, Nice apparently died and was not able to provide evidence.
He "returned from the grave" a year later, revealing that he faked his own death to prove that it was possible for Shakur to fabricate his demise.
Another friend of Shakur Todd Anthony Shaw shared a similar statement.
"I'm just saying that not every politician did not die of car crashes and some of them got killed," he said. "Some of those plane crashes were deliberate… It is a possibility. Believe me, it ain't just open and shut."
Tupac Shakur Predicted His Death
Shakur's songs, in which he allegedly predicted his death, resurfaced after the killing.
On Richie Rich's track "N----- Done Change," he rapped: "I've been shot and murdered, can't tell you how it happened word for word but best believe that n----- gonna get what they deserve."
He also shared a similar line in the song "Life of an Outlaw."