Tupac Shakur's Murder Case: 10 Conspiracy Theories Related to the Rapper's Killing

After Duane "Keefe D" Davis was arrested and charged in the 1996 fatal shooting of Tupac Shakur, conspiracy theories started appearing in headlines left and right.

One of the most read theories suggested that he faked his death and hinted at his plans through his other stage name, Makaveli.

The "Against All Odds" rapper, born Lesane Parish Crooks, used Makaveli aside from 2Pac as his stage name, which he derived from Italian strategist Niccolò Machiavelli's name.

The hip-hop artist studied the philosopher's books, which inspired him to create The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory. The album featured him as Jesus Christ on the cover, highlighting the Bible's lesson about his resurrection after seven days.

Fans also suggested that Makaveli is a scrambled word for "Am Alive K."