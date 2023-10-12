10 Rappers Who Were Brutally Murdered: Takeoff, Tupac Shakur and More

Pacho El Antifeka became the latest victim in the brutal killings of rappers and hip-hop musicians.

The Puerto Rican rapper, born Neftalí Álvarez Núñez, died on June 1 after he was fatally shot in his home country. Local news outlet Telemundo Puerto Rico reported that he was found dead inside a black 2008 Infinity car parked near the Plaza Tropical shopping center in Bayamón.

Police responded to the area after receiving calls regarding shots being fired. A surveillance camera captured the yet-to-be-identified suspects pulling up on a vehicle and shooting a number of bullets at the SUV before they drove away from the scene.