10 Rappers Who Were Brutally Murdered: Takeoff, Tupac Shakur and More

Source: MEGA
Oct. 12 2023, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Pacho El Antifeka

Source: @pacho_alqaedas/Instagram

Authorities said the suspects tracked the rapper's movement before the shooting incident.

Pacho El Antifeka became the latest victim in the brutal killings of rappers and hip-hop musicians.

The Puerto Rican rapper, born Neftalí Álvarez Núñez, died on June 1 after he was fatally shot in his home country. Local news outlet Telemundo Puerto Rico reported that he was found dead inside a black 2008 Infinity car parked near the Plaza Tropical shopping center in Bayamón.

Police responded to the area after receiving calls regarding shots being fired. A surveillance camera captured the yet-to-be-identified suspects pulling up on a vehicle and shooting a number of bullets at the SUV before they drove away from the scene.

AKA

Source: @akaworldwide/Instagram

His friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane was also killed at that time.

BBC confirmed that South African rapper AKA, whose real name was Kiernan Forbes, died on February 10 after he and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were shot and killed at a close range in Durban City.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said two armed men executed the crime while the two were walking to their cars and fled the scene afterward.

Takeoff

Source: MEGA

Takeoff's death was officially ruled a homicide months after the shooting.

Migos rapper Takeoff died on November 1, 2022, at the age of 28, after sustaining gunshot wounds to the head, torso and arm.

The late "HOTEL LOBBY" hitmaker and Quavo attended a private party at a downtown bowling alley in Houston, Texas, when an altercation broke out. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner held a press conference to share what happened to the young artist.

"This morning at 2:34 a.m. officers received a call of a shooting in progress. Officers arrived there shortly thereafter — a downtown location, Billiards & Bowling Alley," said Finner. "They came upon a male who was deceased. That male has been identified as Kirsnick Ball, better known as Takeoff. He's a member of the Migos rap group, out of Atlanta."

PnB Rock

Source: MEGA

Speculations that his girlfriend had something to do with his death emerged, though they were soon dismissed and branded false.

PnB Rock – born Rakim Hasheem Allen – died while having a meal with his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles. The suspects came to the location after his muse posted a photo online where she tagged their location.

KTLA soon confirmed that he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Drakeo the Ruler

Source: @drakeotheruler/Instagram

He was about to perform at the Once Upon a Time festival when he was fatally stabbed by a group of people.

Drakeo the Ruler, 28, died after a stabbing incident broke out at the Once Upon a Time festival prior to his scheduled performance.

The Los Angeles-based rapper, born Darrell Caldwell, was reportedly attacked by a group of people. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to the grave injuries he sustained.

"There was an altercation in the roadway backstage," Live Nation said in a statement. "Out of respect for those involved and in coordination with local authorities, artists and organizers decided not to move forward with remaining sets so the festival was ended an hour early."

Tupac Shakur
Young Dolph

Source: MEGA

Young Dolph's autopsy revealed he sustained 22 gunshot wounds, leading to his death.

A spokesperson for the Memphis Police Department confirmed on November 17, 2022, that a male victim was killed in a drive-by shooting. It was later disclosed that the man was Young Dolph, born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr.

He reportedly dropped by Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies in South Memphis, where the shooting occurred. His attorney, Scott Hall, said Young Dolph was in the area for his annual Thanksgiving giveaway for his old neighborhood.

"The world has lost an icon, a great man and beloved artist who has been taken too soon," APA Agency wrote in a statement to Variety. "His dedication, drive, hard work and loyalty to all those around him always came first and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this most difficult time."

Pop Smoke

Source: @realpopsmoke/Instagram

An 18-year-old man charged in the 2020 shooting confessed to the crime in juvenile court in May.

Pop Smoke was shot and killed inside his Hollywood Hills home during a home invasion on February 19, 2020. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Rolling Stone that two masked men broke into the house and committed the crime while he was in the shower.

One of the suspects, who was only 15 at that time, whipped Pop Smoke with his pistol before shooting him thrice.

He was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he underwent a thoracotomy on the left side of his chest. He died a few hours later because of the gunshot wound.

Nipsey Hussle

Source: MEGA

Nipsey Hussle was killed near his clothing store in Los Angeles.

On March 31, 2019, Nipsey Hussle – whose real name was Airmiess Joseph Asghedom – was shot dead in the Hyde Park neighborhood in Los Angeles.

"Paramedics were called and [Hussle who was born Ermias Joseph Asghedom] was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m.," the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed. "Today, an autopsy was performed, and it was determined Asghedom died from gunshot wounds of the head and torso."

His death was ruled a homicide.

His shooter, Eric R. Holder, shot Nipsey Hussle at least ten times. During the trial, Deputy District Attorney John McKinney stated that the man premeditated the crime and knew in advance that he would kill the victim.

XXXTentacion

Source: David Tomaseti on Unsplash

Four men were charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, who went by the stage name XXXTentacion, was murdered on June 18, 2018, outside a South Florida motorcycle shop. He dropped by the store with Leonard Kerr, his uncle.

Two of the suspects followed him and passed right by him; others waited to open fire and kill him when he started driving out of the parking lot.

"The taller guy was like this and said 'don't come out the effin' car,'" Kerr testified. "The short one was by X here. 'Where's the effin' chain, give me the effin' chain.'"

Tupac Shakur

Source: MEGA

Authorities recently arrested Duane 'Keefe D' Davis for his connection in the fatal shooting.

On September 7, 1996, Tupac Shakur traveled with Death Row Records founder Marion "Suge" Knight after watching Mike Tyson and Bruce Seldon in a championship match at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nev.

A white Cadillac pulled alongside the BMW at a stop around the Las Vegas Strip, and one of the four men opened fire on the passenger side of the car where Shakur was sitting. He was shot four times and spent days in a hospital where he underwent surgeries, including one to remove a lung.

He died six days after the shooting.

