Ezra Miller Accused Of Keeping Young Mother & Minor Children In Unsafe Conditions At Vermont Farm

"[Ezra’s] home ranch has been a healing haven for us," the mother told Rolling Stone. "They may have firearms for self-defense purposes and they are stored in a part of the house that the children never go in… My kids are able to relax more into their healing because of the safety and nurturing Ezra has been providing for them.

However, a source spilled that Miller's sprawling property is anything but a safe haven. The sources stated, contrary to the mother's claims, there were guns left unattended all over the home and that at one point, a 1-year-old child picked up a forgotten bullet and put it into her mouth.