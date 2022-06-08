Parents Claims Ezra Miller Groomed Their Minor Daughter By Giving Her Drugs In Bombshell Court Filing

Ezra Miller is under fire yet again after the parents of a now-18-year-old woman accused them of grooming their daughter, Tokata Iron Eyes, and using drugs, alcohol and threats of violence to control her from the time she was only 12-years-old.

The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor — who uses they/them pronouns — allegedly struck up a friendship with Tokata after they met at Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota in 2016 when the Hollywood star was 23-years-old.