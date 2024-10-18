The Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise Is a Must-See! Details on When to Visit the Stunning Hotel
Fall is here, which means it's time to look at foliage, get some fresh air in the mountains and sip on a pumpkin spice latte!
This season, look no further than traveling to the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, located just two hours from Calgary Airport, to enjoy a getaway in the mountains. From soaking in the gorgeous scenery to hiking and biking around the area, it's the perfect time of year to visit — and it's still warm so no need to break out the gloves just yet.
If you're coming with your partner, watch the sunrise at Moraine Lake, followed by a canoe paddle for two and an evening campfire, or if you're traveling solo, seek some serenity by participating in the Morning Meditation Walk, which might be one of the most peaceful ways to begin the day. Afterwards, experience the art of forest bathing on the edges of Lake Louise.
If you're bringing the whole family, then hike through one of the most popular spots in Banff National Park: Johnston Canyon, which is just 30 minutes away from the hotel, then head back to the Chateau for an afternoon of board games in The Living Room.
The good news is that if you can't make it out this fall, every time of year is so special at the Chateau.
"Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise is a very special place to visit, regardless of time of year, due to its four-season appeal — and the activities that are abound within each season," General Manager Tracy Lowe exclusively tells OK!.
"From skiing, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing, to canoeing and horseback riding, to hiking through the golden colors of Larch Valley in the fall, there are limitless opportunities to get outside and explore the Rocky Mountain landscape that surrounds. To inspire our guests to do just that, the hotel has a team of expert accredited local guides to show the way on the trail, no matter the comfort level or scale of adventure appetite," she continues.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
According to Lowe, "there are many diverse ways to interact, understand, and embrace the varied mountain landscape that engulfs the property, for guests of all ages and abilities.
"Canoeing is such a simple yet signature pastime for our guests. Hiking — whether following a trail solo or via one of the property's mountain guides — guarantees an iconic viewpoint and an accessible way to get out into the great outdoors and onto the many trails of Lake Louise and nearby Moraine Lake. To complement the diversity of seasonal resort activities and guided adventures outdoors, the hotel also offers a fantastic program of in-house guided wellness classes, incorporating yoga, meditation and sound bowl sessions," she shares.
The hotel, which also features a spa, will have anyone feeling relaxed, and to make things even better, the thermal wellness facility is set to open in the summer of 2025.
"Once completed, the facility will be located on the site of the hotel’s previous outdoor pool, which was built in 1926 and closed in 1980. Our goal is to set a worldwide standard for guest experience as well as ensure low-impact design and construction," the website reads.
If you just want to chill out and eat, enjoy the glamour of Fairview Restaurant and Bar or the Mediterranean inspired Louiza restaurant and their charming Walliser Stube, which offers a signature fondue experience. The collection is completed with the mountain pioneer-inspired social gathering place, Alpine Social, and their quintessential lakeside restaurant and lounge, Lakeview.
Once you walk into the hotel, which has been hosting travelers to Lake Louise for over a century, it will immediately take your breath away. From the stunning views — the mountains are right outside the window! — to the friendly staff and amazing architecture, this place is not to be missed.
"Combine the spectacular destination of Lake Louise, with luxury touches and high quality of hospitality that comes from staying within a Fairmont property, dynamic dining venues, and a full-packed seasonal activity program, and you have all the makings for a truly memorable stay," Lowe concludes.
For more information, visit www.chateau-lake-louise.com.