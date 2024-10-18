The Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise Is a Must-See! Details on When to Visit the Stunning Hotel

Fall is here, which means it's time to look at foliage, get some fresh air in the mountains and sip on a pumpkin spice latte!

This season, look no further than traveling to the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, located just two hours from Calgary Airport, to enjoy a getaway in the mountains. From soaking in the gorgeous scenery to hiking and biking around the area, it's the perfect time of year to visit — and it's still warm so no need to break out the gloves just yet.