Jennifer Lopez Fans Rave Over the 54-Year-Old Star's Minimal Makeup Look: Photos
Jennifer Lopez has proved once again that she's her cosmetics line's best model!
On Tuesday, November 21, the superstar filmed a quick video to showcase her new holiday collection, and she started the clip with a nearly bare face.
"I always recommend adding a little bit of spice 😉✨ Shop the @JLoBeauty holiday kits now," she captioned the tutorial, in which she applied eyeshadow, two lip products and a few things to her face, such as her glow lotion.
The mom-of-two, 54, described the look as "pumpkin spice latte ... sweet skin with a little bit of spice."
Fans adored the look, with one person noting, "It looks so natural [but] ‘spicy’ at the same time. Absolutely beautiful!"
"So Beautiful 😻," commented another, while a third wrote, "ALWAYS STUNNING."
Despite having fun with makeup, the movie star revealed she feels confident in her own skin no matter what.
"I'm finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically. Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even like, my mistakes," Lopez shared in a recent interview. "All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today."
Some of that attitude stems from being with husband Ben Affleck, 51.
"Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value," the singer explained. "I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else."
Meanwhile, as OK! reported, an insider claimed the couple's "honeymoon phase is over."
"Of course, they're still madly in love, but they're under a lot of pressure with work obligations, being in the spotlight and blending their families," the source shared, as each star has children from their previous marriage.
Another bump in the road is the Oscar winner's strong bond with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, whom he co-parents Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with.
"Ben and Jen [Garner] are extremely close. There have been a lot of photos of them together lately where Ben looks so happy, happier than he usually looks when he's with J.Lo," an insider explained. "That's not lost on J.Lo. She doesn't think Ben wants Jen back — J.Lo even likes Jen very much — but what woman wouldn't be a little jealous?"
However, the dad-of-three is doing his best to smooth things over with his spouse.
"Ben has insisted to J.Lo that she's the only woman for him and that he just cares for Jen because of the children and what they've been through," said the source.