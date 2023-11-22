Jennifer Lopez Fans Rave Over the 54-Year-Old Star's Minimal Makeup Look: Photos

"I'm finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically. Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even like, my mistakes," Lopez shared in a recent interview. "All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today."

Some of that attitude stems from being with husband Ben Affleck, 51.

"Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value," the singer explained. "I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else."