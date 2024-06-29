Miley Cyrus Trolled After Revealing Dolly Parton's Reaction to Her Hiking Up to the Hollywood Sign in Heels
Dolly Parton isn't easily impressed!
Miley Cyrus recently opened up about telling her godmother, 78, about the crazy activity she had to do in heels while shooting her new ad campaign for Gucci.
"When I told my godmother, Dolly [Parton], that I hiked to the Hollywood sign in heels, she said, ‘Honey, I do everything in heels!'" the Hannah Montana alum, 31, recalled in a recent interview.
"I love that Dolly wasn’t even impressed," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote.
"Dolly was not impressed," a second person emphasized.
"No, she got out of her car on the paved service road near the top and walked 20 yards for the footage," a third jokingly noted.
Cyrus recently got candid about the difficult chat she had with Parton about whether or not she should perform at the 2024 Grammys. "A tough conversation I had with her: I told her, ‘I’m wondering if I’m going to do the Grammys or not,'" the "Flowers" singer said during a recent appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.
"And she said, 'Well, of course, you're going to do the Grammys, and you're not just going to show up but you're going to show off. And you're going to be everything that you are sitting right here in front of me,'" she explained.
"And she said, 'And don’t forget about the beauty. The hair, the make-up, the whole show. It’s armor for us,'" Cyrus remembered the "Jolene" hitmaker telling her. "She's always said this to me: 'You do you, and I’ll do me, and together we’ll be us.' So she wasn’t telling me to be Dolly, she wasn’t telling me to be fabulous and hide behind the sparkles and the hair. She was telling me to be me."
The former Disney Channel star has always taken inspiration from Parton, even in her younger years. "I mean, Hannah Montana is famous for wearing a blonde wig and kind of having this other persona that she can turn off and be a regular girl by day and have this superstar life at night, and I realize that’s something that Dolly has been doing pretty much her entire life," Cyrus said.
"Now, she’s always in the wig and she’s always in the Dolly. It’s not about the external performance of her creating the character," the chart-topper added of the country legend.
