OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Miley Cyrus
OK LogoNEWS

Miley Cyrus Trolled After Revealing Dolly Parton's Reaction to Her Hiking Up to the Hollywood Sign in Heels

Composite photo of Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton.
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 29 2024, Published 1:24 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Dolly Parton isn't easily impressed!

Miley Cyrus recently opened up about telling her godmother, 78, about the crazy activity she had to do in heels while shooting her new ad campaign for Gucci.

Article continues below advertisement
Composite photo of Miley Cyrus.
Source: Mega

Miley Cyrus opened up about Dolly Parton's reaction to her hiking in heels.

"When I told my godmother, Dolly [Parton], that I hiked to the Hollywood sign in heels, she said, ‘Honey, I do everything in heels!'" the Hannah Montana alum, 31, recalled in a recent interview.

"I love that Dolly wasn’t even impressed," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote.

"Dolly was not impressed," a second person emphasized.

Article continues below advertisement
Composite photo of Dolly Parton.
Source: Mega

Dolly Parton is Miley Cyrus' godmother.

Article continues below advertisement

"No, she got out of her car on the paved service road near the top and walked 20 yards for the footage," a third jokingly noted.

Cyrus recently got candid about the difficult chat she had with Parton about whether or not she should perform at the 2024 Grammys. "A tough conversation I had with her: I told her, ‘I’m wondering if I’m going to do the Grammys or not,'" the "Flowers" singer said during a recent appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

"And she said, 'Well, of course, you're going to do the Grammys, and you're not just going to show up but you're going to show off. And you're going to be everything that you are sitting right here in front of me,'" she explained.

Article continues below advertisement
Composite photo of Miley Cyrus.
Source: Mega

Miley Cyrus revealed Dolly Parton encouraged her to perform at the 2024 Grammys.

MORE ON:
Miley Cyrus
Article continues below advertisement

"And she said, 'And don’t forget about the beauty. The hair, the make-up, the whole show. It’s armor for us,'" Cyrus remembered the "Jolene" hitmaker telling her. "She's always said this to me: 'You do you, and I’ll do me, and together we’ll be us.' So she wasn’t telling me to be Dolly, she wasn’t telling me to be fabulous and hide behind the sparkles and the hair. She was telling me to be me."

The former Disney Channel star has always taken inspiration from Parton, even in her younger years. "I mean, Hannah Montana is famous for wearing a blonde wig and kind of having this other persona that she can turn off and be a regular girl by day and have this superstar life at night, and I realize that’s something that Dolly has been doing pretty much her entire life," Cyrus said.

Article continues below advertisement
Composite photo of Dolly Parton.
Source: Mega

Miley Cyrus has always taken inspiration from Dolly Parton.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"Now, she’s always in the wig and she’s always in the Dolly. It’s not about the external performance of her creating the character," the chart-topper added of the country legend.

Vogue conducted the interview with Cyrus.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.