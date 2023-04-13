OK Magazine
Faith Hill & Husband Tim McGraw Going Through Rough Patch After Daughters Move Out, Insider Claims: 'They Don't Know How To Be Civil'

By:

Apr. 13 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Is Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's marriage is on thin ice?

According to insiders, country music's royal couple has been navigating growing tensions in their relationship ever since their children, Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21, left the house for the East Coast.

"They've been snapping at each other constantly since their girls flew the coop!" a source spilled to Radar. "It's like they don't know how to be civil to each other unless their daughters are around to play referee."

With two of their children in New York City and the other in Washington D.C., Hill and McGraw are desperately searching for a residence in the Big Apple to stay close to their girls. "Their entire marriage has been centered on their daughters," the source continued of their family life.

"Being left to their own devices for the first time has been a shock to them — and not in a positive way," the insider spilled. "Tim and Faith want to be close to their girls so they can feel like a family again, and hopefully heal the wounds they've recently been inflicting on each other."

The Hollywood power couple — who have been married since 1996 — has continued to work through their issues and only narrowly avoided a split.

"There were times they almost called it quits," a source spilled to OK!. "They didn't want to become another statistic, so they fought to make it work."

"Tim was boozing, flirting with women and acting like a total jerk to Faith, who was raising their three daughters and getting increasingly frustrated," the insider said. "Faith finally drew a line in the sand and gave him a choice: It's either alcohol or your family. Tim quit drinking cold turkey. He didn't want to lose Faith."

Despite their issues, Hill and McGraw have continued to weather the storm. "Tim's maintained his sobriety and is devoted to being the man Faith fell in love with so many years ago," the source noted last year. "They've raised three strong girls, and the romance is still alive. In fact, they're talking about taking a second honeymoon, just the two of them, when they're able."

