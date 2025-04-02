or
BREAKING NEWS
Family Drama Explodes: Kanye West Ignites Khloe Kardashian Feud After She Posted North West Photo

photo of Kanye West and Khloe Kardashian
Source: mega

Kanye West ignited a feud with Khloé Kardashian after she posted a photo of North West on her Snapchat.

April 2 2025, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

“Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper Kanye West ignited a feud with Khloé Kardashian after she posted a picture of North West to her Snapchat.

In the photo, Kanye’s 11-year-old daughter could be seen in full glam, sporting two braids and flashy jewelry. Khloé captioned the image: “North looks so grown up!!”

family drama kanye west khloe kardashian feud north west photo
Source: mega

Kanye West slammed Khloé Kardashian in a viral rant on X for posting a photo of his daughter North West.

On Tuesday, April 1, West took to X with a flagrant post, calling out Khloé and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

“It's difficult when you know your children are being indoctrinated and used. People know why I went crazy. Now I'm in a place where I have to dissociate or go to jail,” the artist wrote.

“And I bet not one Kamala-supporting pro-black celebrity say anything on me or my kids' behalf. If a group of prominent black stars stood up, I could save my kids from all this. Yall watch these white and white-passing women run, use, indoctrinate and traffic these black kids and tell me ‘this is what I signed up for,'" he added.

drama kanye west khloe kardashian feud posted north west photo
Source: mega

Kanye West also called out former Vice President Kamala Harris in his tweet.

Netizens who once supported Kanye commented on his controversial post, calling him out for being in the wrong.

“Your best bet is to keep your mouth shut on talking about private matters publicly,” one fired back.

Source: @kanyewest/X
“No Black person who is logical and not blinded by ur celebrity [status] feels bad for your individual plight. U are hurting us,” wrote another.

Many others agreed that Kanye should have never married Kim Kardashian, the mother of his four kids: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.

family drama kanye west khloe kardashian fight posted north west photo
Source: mega

Kanye West previously called the Kardashian family 's-- traffickers.'

Earlier this month, the “Heartless” rapper claimed that Kim and her family were “s-- traffickers” after he saw North’s cameo in a music video for FKA twigs.

“Kim Kardashian is a s-- trafficker. I don’t like that Twigs has my daughter in her video dressing all grown. I would have expected more from Twigs. It's f------ all you n---. My soul is black, and watch, y'all don’t believe me and just say I’m crazy,” Kanye wrote on social media.

kanye west khloe kardashian feud posted north west photo
Source: mega

Dr. Phil warned that Kanye West's erratic behavior could be a 'danger' to his kids.

“The Kardashians are s-- workers and they s-- traffic all of the black children they strategically produce,” he added.

Though Kanye’s children are primarily in the care of his ex-wife, talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw thinks the performer's erratic outbursts could make him a “danger” to his family and result in all four of their kids being taken from their custody.

