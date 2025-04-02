Family Drama Explodes: Kanye West Ignites Khloe Kardashian Feud After She Posted North West Photo
“Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper Kanye West ignited a feud with Khloé Kardashian after she posted a picture of North West to her Snapchat.
In the photo, Kanye’s 11-year-old daughter could be seen in full glam, sporting two braids and flashy jewelry. Khloé captioned the image: “North looks so grown up!!”
On Tuesday, April 1, West took to X with a flagrant post, calling out Khloé and former Vice President Kamala Harris.
“It's difficult when you know your children are being indoctrinated and used. People know why I went crazy. Now I'm in a place where I have to dissociate or go to jail,” the artist wrote.
“And I bet not one Kamala-supporting pro-black celebrity say anything on me or my kids' behalf. If a group of prominent black stars stood up, I could save my kids from all this. Yall watch these white and white-passing women run, use, indoctrinate and traffic these black kids and tell me ‘this is what I signed up for,'" he added.
Netizens who once supported Kanye commented on his controversial post, calling him out for being in the wrong.
“Your best bet is to keep your mouth shut on talking about private matters publicly,” one fired back.
“No Black person who is logical and not blinded by ur celebrity [status] feels bad for your individual plight. U are hurting us,” wrote another.
Many others agreed that Kanye should have never married Kim Kardashian, the mother of his four kids: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.
Earlier this month, the “Heartless” rapper claimed that Kim and her family were “s-- traffickers” after he saw North’s cameo in a music video for FKA twigs.
“Kim Kardashian is a s-- trafficker. I don’t like that Twigs has my daughter in her video dressing all grown. I would have expected more from Twigs. It's f------ all you n---. My soul is black, and watch, y'all don’t believe me and just say I’m crazy,” Kanye wrote on social media.
“The Kardashians are s-- workers and they s-- traffic all of the black children they strategically produce,” he added.
Though Kanye’s children are primarily in the care of his ex-wife, talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw thinks the performer's erratic outbursts could make him a “danger” to his family and result in all four of their kids being taken from their custody.