Family Drama Explodes: Kanye West Ignites Khloe Kardashian Feud After She Posted North West Photo

On Tuesday, April 1, West took to X with a flagrant post, calling out Khloé and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

“It's difficult when you know your children are being indoctrinated and used. People know why I went crazy. Now I'm in a place where I have to dissociate or go to jail,” the artist wrote.

“And I bet not one Kamala-supporting pro-black celebrity say anything on me or my kids' behalf. If a group of prominent black stars stood up, I could save my kids from all this. Yall watch these white and white-passing women run, use, indoctrinate and traffic these black kids and tell me ‘this is what I signed up for,'" he added.