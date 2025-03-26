or
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Could Lose Custody of Their Children Due to the 'Heartless' Rapper's Behavior, Dr. Phil Warns

Composite photo of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Dr. Phil.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian could lose custody of their kids.

By:

March 26 2025, Published 5:52 p.m. ET

Dr. Phil McGraw believes both Kim Kardashian and Kanye West could lose custody of their children if the reality TV star does nothing about her ex-husband's behavior.

Source: MEGA

Dr. Phil commented on Kanye West's recent erratic behavior.

During his recent appearance on the "2 Angry Men" podcast, Dr. Phil claimed that if West's erratic outbursts continue, he could be viewed as a "danger" to his family, and authorities could step in and take the kids from Kardashian's home.

That being said, sources close to the family insisted Kardashian has been an "exemplary parent" and has had to work around the "impossible situation" with her ex.

In addition to recently dubbing himself “Yaydolf Yitler” and praising Nazi leader Adolf Hitler on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ye started selling t-shirts emblazoned with swastikas and declared "dominion" over his current wife, Bianca Censori.

Ye, 47, also reached out to President Donald Trump on social media to "FREE PUFF," referring to Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently in lockup at Brooklyn MDC as he awaits trial on federal s-- trafficking and racketeering charges.

Source: MEGA

Kanye West included his daughter North in a recent song.

According to multiple insiders, the 44-year-old reality star is "considering" filing for "full custody" of North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and 5-year-old Psalm West.

"She is in a very tough position when she really has to co-parent with him," one source claimed.

Another said the SKIMS founder is most definitely "worried" that Kanye's online presence could "create problems" down the line.

Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian is rumored to be looking for full custody of her children.

As OK! previously reported, Ye recently released a track entitled "Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine" on X, where North is featured along with Diddy's son Christian 'King' Combs.

Kayne shared a text message conversation with Kim, exposing the argument over their daughter's involvement in the song, specifically because Diddy — who has multitudes of sexual allegations currently against him — is on it.

She explained she may be able to pull their daughter from the track because she was the one who trademarked the tot's name.

The rapper told his ex-wife: "I'm never speaking with you again."

Source: MEGA

Dr. Phil appeared on the '2 Angry Men' podcast.

"I sent paper work (sic) over so she wouldn't be in the Diddy song to protect her," Kim told Kanye. "One person has to trademark! We agreed when they were born I would get all of our kids names and trademarks so no one else would take them."

The "Heartless" rapper didn't back down, telling The Kardashians star to "amend it" or he's going to go "to war."

He also warned her that neither of them will "recover" from the public fallout, adding: "You're going to have to kill me."

Sources spoke with TMZ about Kim potentially seeing full custody.

