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Presley Gerber Was 'Clean' From Drugs in the Winter But Addiction Struggles Became 'Especially Bad' This Year: Source

Image of Presley Gerber was reportedly 'sober' briefly before his death.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber was reportedly briefly 'sober' before his death.

Sept. 24 2026, Published 4:56 p.m. ET

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Presley Gerber was reportedly "clean" months before he passed away from a suspected overdose on Sunday, September 20.

A source shared with People that Gerber's parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, "tried everything possible" to support their son through his addiction before his untimely death.

His parents spent "years" helping him seek treatment, including therapy, inpatient and outpatient rehab and "so many types of homeopathic therapies," the source said.

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Presley Gerber Had a 'Sober Coach' Who Was 'Almost Always' With Him

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Image of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber had hired their son a 'sober coach.'
Source: MEGA

Cindy Crawford and Rande Geber hired their son a 'sober coach.'

The insider said Cindy and Rande — who also share daughter Kaia Gerber — had "hired more than one sober coach" who were "almost always" with Presley.

They added that the pair tried to "guide" Presley into keeping busy and "working as a model, photographer, anything he was excited about; they would support him."

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'He Had a Stretch of Time in the Winter Where He Was Clean'

Image of Presley Gerber's 'family was thrilled' when he got 'sober.'
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber's 'family was thrilled' when he got 'sober.'

Presley's family was optimistic, hoping he had turned the corner this past winter.

"He had a stretch of time in the winter where he was clean, and his family was thrilled," the insider explained, but Presley’s "last year" had "become especially bad."

The insider noted the family "is devastated" over his passing.

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Presley Gerber Died at 27 Years Old

Image of Reports claim that Presley Gerber passed from a suspected overdose.
Source: MEGA

Reports claim that Presley Gerber passed from a suspected overdose.

As previously reported by OK!, the 27-year-old was found dead inside a bedroom of the Resolutions Living rehabilitation facility and sober living home on the morning of September 20.

No foul play is suspected, though police are investigating the death as a possible overdose, saying he had gone into "cardiac arrest." His cause of death remains undetermined.

Insiders said that Presley, who has been open about his substance abuse and mental health struggles, reportedly checked himself into the facility on September 19 because "he knew he needed help."

'He Had Not Been Doing Well'

Image of Presley Gerber may have been under the influence when he arrived at the rehab facility.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber may have been under the influence when he arrived at the rehab facility.

As per reports, when the model arrived at the luxury sober living home in Santa Monica, Calif., he appeared to be under the influence.

While the late star had a 24/7 sober coach who frequently traveled with him and even provided around-the-clock support in the months leading up to his death, it is not known whether the coach was with Presley the weekend he passed away.

"He had not been doing well," a source told Page Six on September 21. "He's always suffered from a huge lack of self-esteem and had trouble accepting his real self and feeling fully confident in who he was as a person."

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