Presley Gerber Death: Sober Home Where He Died Didn't Have License, Founder Once Had His Yanked Prior to Launching Facility

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The sober home where Presley Gerber checked in just hours before his sudden death was not regulated by the state of California. The California Department of Public Health confirmed to TMZ on Thursday, September 24, that Resolutions Therapeutic Services or Resolutions Living – where Gerber was found dead from a suspected overdose – was not licensed.

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The Sober Home Were Presley Gerber Checked in Was Not Licensed or Regulated

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber died at 27 on September 20.

It was also reported that the recovery center had no record of operating as a substance-use disorder facility, but appeared to be functioning as a sober living or recovery residence, which does not require a license and is not subject to the agency's oversight. The psychologist who founded the Santa Monica-based facility had his license revoked before the launch, according to the outlet.

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Resolutions Therapeutic Services Founder Previously Had License Revoked

Source: @presleygerber/Instagram Resolutions Therapeutic Services was founded in 2013.

Reza Nabavi, founder of Resolutions Therapeutic Services, had his registered psychologist license temporarily revoked in 2006, according to records viewed by TMZ. Though it's unclear why his license was revoked, Nabavi was ordered to abstain from alcohol and controlled substances and placed on a five-year probation. He founded Resolutions Therapeutic Services years later, in 2013, and his current psychologist license is set to expire on June 30, 2028.

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Resolutions Therapeutic Services Advertised as 'World-Class' Treatment Center

Source: @presleygerber/Instagram Resolutions Therapeutic Services appeared to be operating as a sober-living facility or recovery residence.

Sober homes can operate without a license as long as they don't offer services like detox, counseling, treatment planning or group sessions. Resolutions Therapeutic Services is advertised as a "world-class residential and outpatient treatment center," offering "clinical depth and experience that is unparalleled" among existing programs.

Presley Gerber 'Knew He Needed Help,' Says Source

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber is the only son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.