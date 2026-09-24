Presley Gerber Death: Sober Home Where He Died Didn't Have License, Founder Once Had His Yanked Prior to Launching Facility
Sept. 24 2026, Updated 1:25 p.m. ET
The sober home where Presley Gerber checked in just hours before his sudden death was not regulated by the state of California.
The California Department of Public Health confirmed to TMZ on Thursday, September 24, that Resolutions Therapeutic Services or Resolutions Living – where Gerber was found dead from a suspected overdose – was not licensed.
The Sober Home Were Presley Gerber Checked in Was Not Licensed or Regulated
It was also reported that the recovery center had no record of operating as a substance-use disorder facility, but appeared to be functioning as a sober living or recovery residence, which does not require a license and is not subject to the agency's oversight.
The psychologist who founded the Santa Monica-based facility had his license revoked before the launch, according to the outlet.
Resolutions Therapeutic Services Founder Previously Had License Revoked
Reza Nabavi, founder of Resolutions Therapeutic Services, had his registered psychologist license temporarily revoked in 2006, according to records viewed by TMZ.
Though it's unclear why his license was revoked, Nabavi was ordered to abstain from alcohol and controlled substances and placed on a five-year probation.
He founded Resolutions Therapeutic Services years later, in 2013, and his current psychologist license is set to expire on June 30, 2028.
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Resolutions Therapeutic Services Advertised as 'World-Class' Treatment Center
Sober homes can operate without a license as long as they don't offer services like detox, counseling, treatment planning or group sessions.
Resolutions Therapeutic Services is advertised as a "world-class residential and outpatient treatment center," offering "clinical depth and experience that is unparalleled" among existing programs.
Presley Gerber 'Knew He Needed Help,' Says Source
As OK! previously reported, the 27-year-old son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber was found dead inside a bedroom of the sober living home on the morning of September 20.
No foul play is suspected, though police are investigating the death as a possible overdose. His cause of death remains deferred.
Insiders said that Presley, who was open about his substance abuse and mental health struggles, reportedly checked himself into the facility on September 19 because "he knew he needed help."
"He had not been doing well," a source told Page Six on September 21. "He's always suffered from a huge lack of self-esteem and had trouble accepting his real self and feeling fully confident in who he was as a person."