Famous TikTok Dad Bobby Moudy Dead by Suicide
Famous TikTok star Bobby Moudy, whose known for posting wholesome content with his family, has died by suicide.
"Bobby was a loving father, husband, brother and friend. On April 28th, he was a tragic victim of suicide. Bobby was full of life and laughs, but also weighed down by financial pressures. His wife, Jennifer and their three children are in an emotional and financial crisis as he was their rock," the family said in a statement.
"My name is Mandy and I'm close to the family of Bobby Moudy. I am fundraising for them .If Bobby touched your life in any way, personally or through his fun family tik tok page, please consider helping his family through this devastating time. Whether you are able to give or not, please cover Jennifer, Kaytlin, Max and Charleigh in your prayers," the page reads.
Moudy's inner circle is trying to raise $75,000 to keep the family afloat.
Moudy's wife also shared a post on Instagram, which was written by her cousin.
“We all have so many thoughts and feelings, but few words to express them. It’s hard to explain how one minute you’re heartbroken over the amount of pain and desperation he endured, and the next you’re in a rage for the choice that he made,” the post read.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“You have to keep reminding yourself to direct the anger at the choice and the sadness the loss of an amazing bad, husband, son, brother, cousin nephew and friend. As a family, we don’t want other families to endure such a loss. 45,979 families felt this pain when the last statistics were done. On average there are 130 suicides per day. Those numbers are not OK,” the message continued. “We have to help them remember that we all have sadness, hopelessness, and despair at times but it’s never front and center on the platforms we spend so many hours a day swiping through.”
TMZ reported on Moudy's death.