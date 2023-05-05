Famous TikTok Dad Bobby Moudy Dead by Suicide

Famous TikTok star Bobby Moudy, whose known for posting wholesome content with his family, has died by suicide.

"Bobby was a loving father, husband, brother and friend. On April 28th, he was a tragic victim of suicide. Bobby was full of life and laughs, but also weighed down by financial pressures. His wife, Jennifer and their three children are in an emotional and financial crisis as he was their rock," the family said in a statement.