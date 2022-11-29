'This Makes Me Sick': Fans Bash Khloé Kardashian For Posting Paid Instagram Ads While Staying Silent On Balenciaga Controversy
Khloé Kardashian's recent social media activity isn't sitting well with her loyal followers. Over the past few days, the reality star shared several Instagram posts, but fans weren't happy the majority of them were paid advertisements.
Adding to their frustration is the fact that the mom-of-two has yet to speak out on Balenciaga's inappropriate campaign.
On Sunday, November 27, several days after the fashion house's scandal broke, the Good American founder, 38, shared a video showing her and bestie Malika Haqq having "so much fun" playing a new interactive video game, though the caption revealed she was pocketing money for the post.
"She’s lying, she just wanted the check," one commenter wrote in response, while another shouted, "Stop with the ads and speak on BALENCIAGA!!! YOU'RE SUPPOSED TO BE THE SISTER OF SUBSTANCE!!!!!!"
"I guess sexually exploiting children is okay with you guys as long as the Kardashian family is making money," another disgusted Instagram user penned in the comments section. "This makes me sick. I think this will be the end of you guys unless you speak out and drop everybody associated with it."
The "exploitation" fans are referring to is Balenciaga's since-pulled campaign, which featured children holding teddy bears dressed in BDSM gear. Other snaps depicted documents that displayed the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on child porn laws.
After scrubbing the images from the internet, the high-end fashion label blamed the ordeal on the production company associated with the pictures and lodged a $25 million lawsuit against them.
At first, Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian — a known fan of the luxe line — kept mum on the situation, but she broke her silence on the matter via a Sunday, November 27, social media statement.
"I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened," she explained.
"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images," the makeup mogul continued, revealing she personally spoke to Balenciaga execs. "As far as my future with Balenciaga, I am currently reevaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have have happened."