Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence On 'Disturbing' Balenciaga Kids Ad Campaign & Future With Controversial Brand
Kim Kardashian has spoken out after Balenciaga came under severe fire for their ad campaign featuring children holding teddy bears dressed in BDSM-style harnesses.
"I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened," The Kardashians star, 42, wrote in a statement posted in the late hours of Sunday, November 27, after fans called for her to denounce the luxury fashion house.
"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images," she added, referring to her and Kanye West's brood. "The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period."
KANYE WEST CLAIMS DONALD TRUMP INSULTED KIM KARDASHIAN DURING LATEST MEETING: 'THAT IS THE MOTHER OF MY CHILDREN'
The controversial ad in question — which supported Balenciaga’s spring 2023 collection — included a printed copy of a U.S. Supreme Court decision on child porn laws.
After receiving backlash for the troublesome campaign, the high-end brand pulled the ad and released an apology statement on Tuesday, November 22.
"We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused," the company wrote. "Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. … We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children safety and well-being."
Kardashian, an ambassador for Balenciaga, added that she "appreciated" Balenciaga's apology and removal of the campaigns, before noting she has spoken to the company about the problem at hand. "In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again."
Nearly one hour after posting her initial statement, Kardashian followed up with another about her working relationship with Balenciaga moving forward.
FROM SEX TAPE TO SUPERSTAR: KIM KARDASHIAN'S ICONIC TRANSFORMATION — PHOTOS
“As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children," the reality star, who posed for its winter 2022 campaign and walked in its Paris couture fashion show over the summer, concluded.
Following the debut of the campaign, the fashion brand declared it is pursuing legal action against "the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items," per USA Today. On Friday, November 25, Balenciaga filed a $25 million lawsuit against the production company North Six, Inc. and set designer Nicholas Des Jardins for use of the legal documents in the campaign.