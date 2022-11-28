Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence On 'Disturbing' Balenciaga Kids Ad Campaign & Future With Controversial Brand

Kim Kardashian has spoken out after Balenciaga came under severe fire for their ad campaign featuring children holding teddy bears dressed in BDSM-style harnesses.

"I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened," The Kardashians star, 42, wrote in a statement posted in the late hours of Sunday, November 27, after fans called for her to denounce the luxury fashion house.