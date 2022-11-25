'Bridgerton' Vibes! Inside The Kardashian-Jenner's Lavish Thanksgiving Dinner — Photos

But it wouldn't be a holiday without some drama, as Kim Kardashian uploaded some photos of herself with Tristan Thompson, explaining their latest endeavor, which fans did not appreciate.

"This year I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country. This week @realtristan13 and I had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick. These young men have earned their way to this model camp in Malibu for great behavior. Many are in college classes and have made huge changes in their life. My favorite part at our dinner was going around the table and hearing what their dreams and aspirations are. I can’t wait to see them all come true. Thank you to the staff at the facility and to @antirecidivismcoalition, @scottbudnick1 and @swlewis01 for having me. Happy Thanksgiving to all of the men and women that are away from their families this year. A special shout out to Darius, William, Matthew, Tony, Carlos, Daniel, Monte, Matthew, Alan, Kevin, Carlos down at Camp Kilpatrick. I love you guys!" she wrote.

In response, users called out Kim for being friendly with Khloé Kardashian's ex, who previously cheated on her.