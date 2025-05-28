Grant Ellis Moving to Boston to Be With Fiancé Juliana Pasquarosa: 'We're Going to Make It Work'
Meet Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa — whose connection grew stronger with each rose ceremony and ended in a proposal in The Bachelor Season 29 that left viewers swooning.
From the moment they shared their first one-on-one date, sparks flew. Pasquarosa told People that she felt an instant spark with Ellis, and he totally agreed, saying he felt it too that very first night.
Since the final rose, these two have been building a life together. For instance, Ellis is actually planning to move all the way from Houston to Massachusetts to be with Pasquarosa.
She told The Daily Free Press it's not just about him moving "home" but about him becoming part of the amazing community that made her who she is.
But real life after reality TV isn't always as glamorous as it seems. Pasquarosa recently opened up about feeling "a bit left out from the group" post-show, suggesting that not everyone from the cast has been supportive of her new engagement. She also claimed that some of the other Bachelor women in favor of fellow Bachelor contestant Litia Garr.
"I thought there was a good relationship, but it seems like actions since AFR [After the Final Rose] and moving forward have not been the kindest," Pasquarosa said on "The Viall Files" podcast in April.
"I was told that they were coming in support of Litia," Pasquarosa added.
Still, she and Ellis are keeping their focus on each other — and even planning a romantic getaway to Italy.
Ellis and Pasquarosa are they're taking things one step at a time. "It's a lot to handle," she admitted in an interview with People in March 25.
“Right now, we are learning each other and we're falling more in love with each other every day,” Ellis said.
Their whirlwind romance quickly became the season's most talked-about love story, and Ellis made it clear he was all in, baring plans to move to Boston to be with his fiancé.
“I love the dynamic that her town has and that her family has, and I want to be close to that. I'm going to have my house in Houston, but I'm also going to come over there and we're going to make it work,” Ellis shared.