'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Cast Members Who Have Had Plastic Surgery
Demi Engemann
Several cast members of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives are open about the subtle tweaks and full-on transformations they have had.
Demi Engemann, who has been part of the reality TV series since the first season, told Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast that members of the Mormon Church "all go this all done before we were 20 years old."
"That's just the Utah way," she added while sharing her rhinoplasty journey. "Utah's known for having very minimal procedures done to where we still look natural. And I feel like if you just get minimal things done that just bother you, then you don't have to think about it. When you think about taking off the thought of it constantly, it's worth it all day long."
In addition to her nose job, she previously admitted to b----- implants, Botox and fillers to enhance her appearance.
Jessi Ngatikaura
Jessi Ngatikaura underwent two procedures in one day in February 2024.
In an episode of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, she told her fellow MomTokers they would be painting v------ on a whiteboard because she was "getting a labiaplasty and they're cutting it all off, tightening it back up."
"I'm getting a mommy makeover," Ngatikaura revealed.
She explained what the procedure is in a confessional, noting, "Pregnancy kind of pushes it out and mine decided to stay there. And now after having two kids, even though physically I look back to normal, there are things that will never be the same."
In addition to achieving a "perfect v-----," she confessed she had already gotten her b---- done thrice.
Ngatikaura later told Jennifer Affleck and Layla Taylor she decided to undergo two surgeries on the same day so she could only have one recovery period.
Her plastic surgery did not stop there as she also had a nose job.
"I feel like it would be really hard to hide that I did that because it's obvious it's on my face," Ngatikaura told In Touch about her rhinoplasty. "I would rather be the type of person that just owns it and talks about it rather than [saying], 'I've never had work done. I don't get Botox, I don't do this' and set an unrealistic standard for beauty."
Asked if she wants to go under the knife again in the future, she said she currently does not have plans to enhance anything else in her body.
Layla Taylor
During a September 2024 interview with Daily Mail, Taylor shared her before-and-after photos after revealing she got six cosmetic procedures in just four months.
"I've dealt with body image issues my whole life," she shared, adding she underwent a b----- augmentation, rhinoplasty and a tummy tuck. "After having kids and my body changing drastically, I was at a low with self-confidence."
In addition to the procedures she mentioned, Taylor also reportedly got Botox, chin filler and lip filler.
The 24-year-old mom-of-two added, "I wanted to take back my confidence and I knew plastic surgery was one of the only ways I could for myself! I don't think I did anything too crazy, just got my pre-baby body back, minus the nose job, that was purely cosmetic!"
The divorced single mom previously shared she is "probably" the most obsessed cast member when it comes to plastic surgery.
"I had kids young and I love my babies to death but they screwed up my body and I wanted to feel hot again. I'm single. I want a new husband one day, so I had to revamp!" she added on Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast.
But months after revealing her cosmetic surgeries, she spilled she might have her implants taken out because she wants to "wear a sports bra and not look like a hoochie mama."
Mikayla Matthews
If it were not because of her chronic illness, Mikayla Matthews would still have her b----- implants.
In a January Instagram update, she shared videos of her health journey as she marked the first year since she had an explant surgery to stop her condition from flaring up.
Per Matthews, removing the implants "was the beginning of getting my health back and clearing infection out of my body."
"Still a long way ahead of me but I finally see the light at the end of the tunnel!" she added in the caption.