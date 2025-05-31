'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Cast Members Who Have Had Plastic Surgery

Jessi Ngatikaura underwent two procedures in one day in February 2024.

In an episode of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, she told her fellow MomTokers they would be painting v------ on a whiteboard because she was "getting a labiaplasty and they're cutting it all off, tightening it back up."

"I'm getting a mommy makeover," Ngatikaura revealed.

She explained what the procedure is in a confessional, noting, "Pregnancy kind of pushes it out and mine decided to stay there. And now after having two kids, even though physically I look back to normal, there are things that will never be the same."

In addition to achieving a "perfect v-----," she confessed she had already gotten her b---- done thrice.

Ngatikaura later told Jennifer Affleck and Layla Taylor she decided to undergo two surgeries on the same day so she could only have one recovery period.

Her plastic surgery did not stop there as she also had a nose job.

"I feel like it would be really hard to hide that I did that because it's obvious it's on my face," Ngatikaura told In Touch about her rhinoplasty. "I would rather be the type of person that just owns it and talks about it rather than [saying], 'I've never had work done. I don't get Botox, I don't do this' and set an unrealistic standard for beauty."

Asked if she wants to go under the knife again in the future, she said she currently does not have plans to enhance anything else in her body.