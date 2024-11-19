or
Maria Georgas Says She Isn't Dating Pete Davidson After Rehab Rumors Swirl: 'He's Been Sober for Months'

Maria Georgas said she isn't dating Pete Davidson amid rumors the comedian went to rehab.

By:

Nov. 19 2024, Published 4:31 p.m. ET

Maria Georgas is making it clear she is not dating Pete Davidson after rumors ran rampant about her relationship status.

“Never dated Pete,” the Bachelor alum, 30, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 19. “False rumor! I’m friends with his sister. Case closed.”

On Monday, November 18, The U.S. Sun reported that the actor, 31, had started dating the reality star before he went to rehab. However, the brunette beauty said this was not the case.

“Just spoke to his sister he’s not in rehab and has been sober for months,” Georgas added on social media. “Can’t believe this s--- it’s very insulting to his recovery and my mental health. He’s literally home.”

Pete Davidson has been candid about his substance abuse battles.

The hearsay comes after the Bupkis actor and Outer Banks lead Madelyn Cline, 26, ended their 10-month relationship in July. The comedian apparently entered a psychiatric center that summer.

“Pete took the breakup very hard,” another insider dished. "For just a blink of an eye, he may have thought [Madelyn] was the one. They burned so brightly together and had so much in common.”

Madelyn Cline and Pete Davidson used to be together.

Pete Davidson

Davidson's friends and loved one were nervous about his mental state.

“Pete should move in with his mom [Amy] and not look back,” the source said. “Life in the Hollywood fast lane continues to chew him up and spit him out and it’s not healthy for someone with Pete’s problems.”

Pete Davidson is not in rehab.

Last year, Davidson underwent treatment for issues related to PTSD and borderline personality disorder.

"Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time," a source told People at the time.

In September 2023, he made light of his situation while at a comedy show with John Mulaney and Jon Stewart in Atlantic City, N.J.

“I am fresh out of rehab, everyone,” he told the crowd at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Ettes Arena. “I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time’s the charm!”

In 2018, he spoke more about what he's been dealing with.

“This whole year has been a f------ nightmare,” he said on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast in September 2017. “This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this.”

