Loyal Fans Defend 'Teen Mom OG' Star Ryan Edwards After Shocking Details of Abusive Relationship With Ex Surface

Fans of Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards surprisingly jumped to his defense after he faced backlash for his allegedly abusive treatment of his soon-to-be ex-wife Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer).

Along with being accused of physical abuse earlier this year, Ryan was arrested on Wednesday, March 1, on charges of stalking his estranged ex, violating a temporary restraining order. However, the former reality star seemed to brush off the legal drama in a recent social media post.