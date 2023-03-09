OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ryan Edwards
OK LogoNEWS

Loyal Fans Defend 'Teen Mom OG' Star Ryan Edwards After Shocking Details of Abusive Relationship With Ex Surface

collage maker mar pm
Source: mtv; @MACKEDWARDS95/INSTAGRAM
By:

Mar. 9 2023, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Fans of Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards surprisingly jumped to his defense after he faced backlash for his allegedly abusive treatment of his soon-to-be ex-wife Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer).

Along with being accused of physical abuse earlier this year, Ryan was arrested on Wednesday, March 1, on charges of stalking his estranged ex, violating a temporary restraining order. However, the former reality star seemed to brush off the legal drama in a recent social media post.

Article continues below advertisement
rcedwards
Source: @rcedwards85/instagram

"It is what it is," a picture Ryan shared to his Instagram on Thursday, March 9, read.

Despite Mackenzie's February claims that he'd choked her against a wall and thrown her down their hallway in front of their small children, fans of the Teen Mom alum still rushed to the comments section with words of support for the father-of-three, who has struggled with substance abuse issues over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

"Glad you posted this... now take your own advice and move forward!!" one user wrote, with another adding, "You got this, victory is coming your way. I admire your strength ❤️"

While some followers were more critical, with one writing, "Get your sh** together and do better," others rushed to his defense yet again, arguing that he is a "human being" and that his addiction is a "serious illness."

MORE ON:
Ryan Edwards
rcedwards
Source: rcedwards85
Article continues below advertisement

"What do people get out of being mean? He has gone thru an addiction problem and he clearly wants to be better," a third fan chimed in. "Instead of continuing to put him down and attack him, why don’t you people just send him positive vibes. Positive words. All that negativity does not help him either. Be nice, that’s all. Simple…"

As OK! previously reported, Mackenzie filed for divorce on Monday, February 27, just over two weeks after Ryan was arrested for harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. At that time, she was granted the order of protection and temporary custody of their children — Jagger, 5, and Stella, 3.

Source: OK!

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.