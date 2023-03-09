Loyal Fans Defend 'Teen Mom OG' Star Ryan Edwards After Shocking Details of Abusive Relationship With Ex Surface
Fans of Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards surprisingly jumped to his defense after he faced backlash for his allegedly abusive treatment of his soon-to-be ex-wife Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer).
Along with being accused of physical abuse earlier this year, Ryan was arrested on Wednesday, March 1, on charges of stalking his estranged ex, violating a temporary restraining order. However, the former reality star seemed to brush off the legal drama in a recent social media post.
"It is what it is," a picture Ryan shared to his Instagram on Thursday, March 9, read.
Despite Mackenzie's February claims that he'd choked her against a wall and thrown her down their hallway in front of their small children, fans of the Teen Mom alum still rushed to the comments section with words of support for the father-of-three, who has struggled with substance abuse issues over the years.
"Glad you posted this... now take your own advice and move forward!!" one user wrote, with another adding, "You got this, victory is coming your way. I admire your strength ❤️"
While some followers were more critical, with one writing, "Get your sh** together and do better," others rushed to his defense yet again, arguing that he is a "human being" and that his addiction is a "serious illness."
"What do people get out of being mean? He has gone thru an addiction problem and he clearly wants to be better," a third fan chimed in. "Instead of continuing to put him down and attack him, why don’t you people just send him positive vibes. Positive words. All that negativity does not help him either. Be nice, that’s all. Simple…"
As OK! previously reported, Mackenzie filed for divorce on Monday, February 27, just over two weeks after Ryan was arrested for harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. At that time, she was granted the order of protection and temporary custody of their children — Jagger, 5, and Stella, 3.
