Fans Gush Prince Louis Looks Just Like Kate Middleton After Royal Reveals Adorable Baby Photo
Kate Middleton took to Instagram to share a tender, throwback moment between herself and her father when she was a baby — and followers couldn't believe how much she looked like her youngest son!
"Faces are a baby’s best toy," she captioned the sweet snapshot of herself as a little one, happily grabbing dad Michael Middleton's face. "On Tuesday we launched #ShapingUs to raise awareness of the vital role our early years play in shaping the rest of our lives."
"This weekend, we’d love for you all to spend time with your friends, families, colleagues and communities talking about your early childhoods and how they’ve shaped your lives," she continued, adding that she hoped her followers would join in by "sharing a picture of yourselves before your fifth birthday to help with those conversations and to share some smiles and memories too."
"What a sweet moment! Thank you for sharing it with us all! You are amazing," one follower wrote in the comments section, while another replied, "Love this focus on early years."
However, other fans couldn't help but point out that baby Kate was the spitting image of 4-year-old Prince Louis, who she shares with husband Prince William.
"Is is [sic] just me or is there a very big resemblance between Cathrine [sic] and Louis?" a fan gushed, with a second replying, "legit thought that WAS Louis! I couldn’t understand the outfit 🌸🌸🌸 took a min to realize it was C!"
"it took me a few minutes to figure out that was Catherine not Louis! 😄" another user wrote, a fourth adding, "He's his mother made over!"
The adorable, tension-breaking throwback moment comes in the midst of a difficult time for the royal family.
As OK! previously reported, Kate and William's relationships with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be in a worse spot than ever after the bombshell release of their Netflix documentary and the Duke of Sussex's memoir.
"Kate doesn't even recognize this person Harry's become," an insider spilled last month. "He's betrayed his own family and broken confidences by speaking out."