Fans Gush Prince Louis Looks Just Like Kate Middleton After Royal Reveals Adorable Baby Photo

"Faces are a baby’s best toy," she captioned the sweet snapshot of herself as a little one, happily grabbing dad Michael Middleton's face. "On Tuesday we launched #ShapingUs to raise awareness of the vital role our early years play in shaping the rest of our lives."

"This weekend, we’d love for you all to spend time with your friends, families, colleagues and communities talking about your early childhoods and how they’ve shaped your lives," she continued, adding that she hoped her followers would join in by "sharing a picture of yourselves before your fifth birthday to help with those conversations and to share some smiles and memories too."