Kate Middleton Feels 'Betrayed' By Prince Harry's Memoir, Claims Insider: 'She Doesn't Even Recognize This Person Harry's Become'
Kate Middleton grew close to brother-in-law Prince Harry over the years, so she was obviously upset when the Duke of Sussex took a few swipes at her in his new memoir, where he even documented a few tense texts exchanged between the brunette beauty and his wife, Meghan Markle.
"Kate doesn't even recognize this person Harry's become," an insider told Radar, noting the mom-of-three blames the former actress for Harry's changed demeanor. "He's betrayed his own family and broken confidences by speaking out."
While the monarchy is choosing to stay silent on Harry's "backstabbing ... they think the world of Kate and are on her side," added the insider.
In Harry's tome, he explained how an argument with Kate over the dress Princess Charlotte, 7, was set to wear for the Sussexes' wedding ended with Meghan in tears.
The dad-of-two also claimed the Prince and Princess of Wales had an issue with where they were seated for their nuptials.
Other stories involving Kate include her allegedly laughing at Harry's Nazi costume and the couple being taken aback when Meghan tried to greet them with a hug. In addition, Harry recounted how the Suits alum was asked to apologize after she quipped that Kate, who was pregnant at the time, had "baby brain."
The aforementioned source said the couple is "sick to their stomachs over the whole situation."
Though Harry said he purposely left out some shocking tales because his family would "never forgive" him if he publicized them, another insider spilled that he's already crossed the line.
"The lines of communication are totally over now," insisted the source. "Harry has said he doesn't foresee him and Meghan ever returning to live full-time in the U.K. — and he shouldn't expect a welcome mat from Kate and William if that ever changes!"
The drama has led to speculation as to whether or not the Sussexes will be invited to King Charles' May coronation, with one source disclosing the royal family will try to 'sit down' with the pair to discuss the situation in order to avoid a "circus."