Shady Siblings? Fans Think Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Dropped Netflix Trailer To Overshadow Prince William & Kate Middleton's Boston Trip
Social media was quite skeptical of the timing of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trailer drop. After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released the first preview for their Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, during Prince William and Kate Middleton's headline making visit to Boston, many Twitter users were quick to call out the seemingly strategic move.
"Seems to me like someone is trying to steal Kate & William's thunder, take the shine off their Boston visit....strange timing," one user wrote, while another added, "Of course they dropped this promo when Kate & William are visiting the US. Timing."
Another slammed the couple for their apparent PR move, quipping, "The Prince and Princess of Wales shining a light to those making big contributions to our society. That's service for you! Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan want that spotlight to shine on them because they need constant approval and clout."
"Netflix released Meghan & Harry's trailer on same day Prince William & wife arrive in Boston in attempt to steal spotlight undeservedly makes them look more selfish than before. The Prince & Princess of Wales traveled a great distance and this should be their day of publicity," an angered fan penned of the royal family members," an additional tweet read.
While the public seemed to have quite a few opinions on the move by the Sussexes, they may be right about the timing. An insider close to the royal family revealed the publicity on Thursday, December 1, surrounding the new show, was done in order to “disrupt and clash” with the Cambridge's trip across the pond.
“Surprise, surprise, how very boring of Harry and Meghan. But this sort of thing is inevitable. It does sound a bit pretentious what they have produced," friend of the Royal family, Hugo Vickers, revealed.
Another well placed palace source dished that Harry and Meghan may have misfired with the trailer's release date.
“If the Sussexes are worried they’ll look diminished and less credible in comparison to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ first overseas tour in this new era, they’ve overplayed their hand with a string of PR announcements designed to clash with Waleses’ visit this week," the insider spilled.