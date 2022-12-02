Shady Siblings? Fans Think Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Dropped Netflix Trailer To Overshadow Prince William & Kate Middleton's Boston Trip

Social media was quite skeptical of the timing of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trailer drop. After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released the first preview for their Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, during Prince William and Kate Middleton's headline making visit to Boston, many Twitter users were quick to call out the seemingly strategic move.

"Seems to me like someone is trying to steal Kate & William's thunder, take the shine off their Boston visit....strange timing," one user wrote, while another added, "Of course they dropped this promo when Kate & William are visiting the US. Timing."

PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON HOPE THEIR UPCOMING VISIT TO BOSTON WILL 'BOOST THEIR ROYAL PROFILE' IN AMERICA