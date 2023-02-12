Fans Joke Pete Davidson 'Has Entered The Chat' After Megan Fox Sparks Machine Gun Kelly Breakup Rumors
Fans are joking that Pete Davidson is going to try to shoot his shot with Megan Fox after the Transformers actress sent the rumor mill into overdrive this weekend.
The 36-year-old sparked speculation that she'd broken up with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly after deleting all of his photos from her Instagram and sharing cryptic song lyrics about infidelity.
"You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath," she captioned a carousel of snapshots on late Saturday, February 11, directly referencing Beyoncé’s lyrics from "Pray to Catch Me."
In the photos, the mother-of-three sported a plunging black top and matching jeans while seemingly strategically posing in front of a poster about ending unhealthy relationships.
"*Pete Davidson has entered the chat*" one follower wrote in the comments section. "You just won’t the internet! 😂😂😂😂😂😂" a second Instagram user replied, prompting another to add, "he’s defffff her type."
The jokes were quickly repeated all over the Internet, with one person tweeting: "Megan Fox and MGK breaks up and its time for Pete Davidson to pop up utta nowhere."
"If Megan Fox DID break up with MGK we need to get eyes on Pete Davidson STAT," another Twitter user shared.
- Megan Fox Hints At Machine Gun Kelly Breakup With Cryptic 'Dishonesty' Quote, Deletes Instagram Photos
- Megan Fox Candidly Reacts To Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly's First Grammy Loss & How He Handled The Defeat
- Trouble In Paradise? Machine Gun Kelly Declines Bringing Fiancée Megan Fox Into Interview At 2023 Grammys
But the Saturday Night Live alum wasn't the only man on fans' radars. As OK! previously reported, Fox — who had previously been following zero accounts on her Instagram — wiped her account of all of the sweet snapshots of her and the "forget me too" singer, then followed One Direction heart throb Harry Styles, Bones and All actor Timothée Chalamet — who once poked fun at MGK in an SNL sketch — and the artist's longtime enemy, Eminem.
"Wonder if Machine Gun Kelly was jealous of these guys or something," one of Fox's followers wondered.
The pair first sparked dating rumors in early 2020 and confirmed their relationship later that year. They announced their engagement in January 2022.
Fox has yet to directly address the rumors of her alleged split from MGK.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!