OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Megan Fox
OK LogoNEWS

Fans Joke Pete Davidson 'Has Entered The Chat' After Megan Fox Sparks Machine Gun Kelly Breakup Rumors

fans joke about pete davidson megan fox machine gun kelly split rumorspp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 12 2023, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Fans are joking that Pete Davidson is going to try to shoot his shot with Megan Fox after the Transformers actress sent the rumor mill into overdrive this weekend.

The 36-year-old sparked speculation that she'd broken up with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly after deleting all of his photos from her Instagram and sharing cryptic song lyrics about infidelity.

Article continues below advertisement
megan fox hints machine gun kelly breakup deletes photos
Source: @meganfox/Instagram

"You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath," she captioned a carousel of snapshots on late Saturday, February 11, directly referencing Beyoncé’s lyrics from "Pray to Catch Me."

In the photos, the mother-of-three sported a plunging black top and matching jeans while seemingly strategically posing in front of a poster about ending unhealthy relationships.

"*Pete Davidson has entered the chat*" one follower wrote in the comments section. "You just won’t the internet! 😂😂😂😂😂😂" a second Instagram user replied, prompting another to add, "he’s defffff her type."

Article continues below advertisement
pete davidsons mom sister hated kim kardashian
Source: mega

The jokes were quickly repeated all over the Internet, with one person tweeting: "Megan Fox and MGK breaks up and its time for Pete Davidson to pop up utta nowhere."

"If Megan Fox DID break up with MGK we need to get eyes on Pete Davidson STAT," another Twitter user shared.

MORE ON:
Megan Fox
Article continues below advertisement
megan fox hints machine gun kelly breakup deletes photos
Source: @meganfox/Instagram

But the Saturday Night Live alum wasn't the only man on fans' radars. As OK! previously reported, Fox — who had previously been following zero accounts on her Instagram — wiped her account of all of the sweet snapshots of her and the "forget me too" singer, then followed One Direction heart throb Harry Styles, Bones and All actor Timothée Chalamet — who once poked fun at MGK in an SNL sketch — and the artist's longtime enemy, Eminem.

"Wonder if Machine Gun Kelly was jealous of these guys or something," one of Fox's followers wondered.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The pair first sparked dating rumors in early 2020 and confirmed their relationship later that year. They announced their engagement in January 2022.

Fox has yet to directly address the rumors of her alleged split from MGK.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.