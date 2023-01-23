Pete Davidson Kisses New Flame Chase Sui Wonders During Hawaii Getaway After Erasing All Tattoos Dedicated To Kim Kardashian

A clean slate! It appears Pete Davidson has removed all of the tattoos he inked in dedication to Kim Kardashian.

In new photos from the comedian's Hawaiian vacation with flame Chase Sui Wonders, the shirtless star no longer had "Kim" on his chest, and the words "Jasmine" and "Aladdin" — a reference to the Saturday Night Live sketch in which they shared their first kiss — were also missing from his collarbone.