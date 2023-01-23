OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Pete Davidson
OK LogoNEWS

Pete Davidson Kisses New Flame Chase Sui Wonders During Hawaii Getaway After Erasing All Tattoos Dedicated To Kim Kardashian

kim pete chase ppjpg
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 23 2023, Published 5:53 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A clean slate! It appears Pete Davidson has removed all of the tattoos he inked in dedication to Kim Kardashian.

In new photos from the comedian's Hawaiian vacation with flame Chase Sui Wonders, the shirtless star no longer had "Kim" on his chest, and the words "Jasmine" and "Aladdin" — a reference to the Saturday Night Live sketch in which they shared their first kiss — were also missing from his collarbone.

Article continues below advertisement
pete davidson tattoo kim kardashian
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

The letters "KNSCP" — which were rumored to stand for the initials of the reality star and her four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — were also nowhere to be seen. And as OK! reported, he had the phrase "my girl is a lawyer" removed last year.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI SHOWS OFF TONED BODY IN PINK THONG AFTER PETE DAVIDSON SPLIT

Davidson, 29, and Kardashian, 42, split in August 2022 after nine months together. He then had a fling with model Emily Ratajkowski before sparking romance rumors with Wonders, 26, earlier this month.

Article continues below advertisement
pete davidson tattoo kim kardashian
Source: mega

The new couple appeared to confirm the buzz when they were caught kissing and holding hands during a Thursday, January 19, date at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The two met while filming Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, which was released this past March. "Pete and Chase have been spending a lot of time together and like each other a lot," an insider told an outlet. "They're both funny, so they laugh a lot together and their connection is natural."

MORE ON:
Pete Davidson
Article continues below advertisement
pete davidson erases tattoos dedicated kim kardashian chase sui wonders
Source: mega

As their romance heats up, Ratajkowski, 31, seemingly shaded the Staten Island native by insisting most men "don’t know how to handle" strong women.

"They’re like, 'You’re special. You’ve done it,'" she said on an episode of her "High Low" podcast. “[Then] they slowly get emasculated, and they don’t know what to do with those feelings, and they resent you, and then they start to tear you down. And then you’re just back to square one."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The mom-of-one and Davidson were never exclusively dating, as she declared she wanted to play the field and date both sexes.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI & PETE DAVIDSON SPOTTED AT KNICKS GAME IN NYC AS THEY CONFIRM ROMANCE

"Their fling has moved into the friend zone," a source explained when they parted ways after about two months, adding the split was "fine with both of them."

People published the new shirtless shots of Davidson, which were from Saturday, January 21.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.