Megan Fox Hints At Machine Gun Kelly Breakup With Cryptic 'Dishonesty' Quote, Deletes Instagram Photos
Have the twin flames gone down in flames? Megan Fox sparked rumors that she'd called it quits with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly after deleting all photos of them together from her Instagram.
The Transformers actress, who now only follows Eminem, Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet, also shared a carousel of snaps as she hinted that an unknown person had lied to her.
"You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath," she captioned the snapshots, using lyrics taken from Beyoncé’s infidelity themed song "Pray to Catch Me."
Fox rocked a plunging black top and matching pants and wore her hair in a stylish up-do as she posed in a bathroom in front of a sign on the wall about leaving abusive relationships.
A mystery man in a grey hoodie stood alongside the mother-of-three — she shares Bodhi, Noah and Journey with ex-husband Brian Austin Green — in several of the pics. She ended the carousel with a short video of a letter burning.
Following the surprising photo dump, fans immediately took to the comments section to speculate on the couple's alleged breakup.
"NO WAY," one shocked user wrote. "MGK with the biggest fumble of Super Bowl Sunday, who would’ve thought?!"
- Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He's ‘Locked In’ With Megan Fox: ‘I’m Only Sucking One Pair Of Toes’
- Brian Austin Green Is 'Happy' For Megan Fox Following Machine Gun Kelly Engagement, 'As Long As They're Both On The Same Page With The Kids,' Source Spills
- Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged, Actress Shares Adorable Proposal Video
Others noted the obvious significance of the celebrities that she'd chosen to follow.
"She was follow zero people forever now all of a sudden she is following 3 people all guys. Eminem, Harry Styles, and Timothy Chalamet," a user wrote. "Wonder if Machine Gun Kelly was jealous of these guys or something."
"Timothy Chalamet also did a skit on SNL making fun of MGK," another follower replied, with separate commenters pointing out that Eminem and MGK had also been feuding since 2012.
The Jennifer's Body actress and the "bloody valentine" artist met in early 2020 and confirmed their relationship later that year after months of sparking dating rumors. The pair announced their engagement in January 2022.
“‘Yes, in this life and every life’ 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me,” the 32-year-old rapper wrote via Instagram at the time.
Neither MGK nor Fox have confirmed the split.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!