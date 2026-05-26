Farrah Abraham Admits She Can't Open Her Mouth 'Normally' as She Details Her Next Surgery

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Farrah Abraham is preparing for another surgery — but this time, it’s not about cosmetic enhancements. During an appearance on the “Pillow Talk” podcast, Abraham explained that she never planned on undergoing more procedures, but her current health issues left her with little choice. "I can't use my jaw. I can't open my mouth up normally," she shared.

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Source: Ryan Pownall/Facebook Farrah Abraham revealed she has a degenerative jaw condition that affects her ability to open her mouth.

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Source: Ryan Pownall/Facebook

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Keeping her signature sense of humor intact, Abraham added, "I would like to just open my mouth for a hotdog, okay." Podcast host Ryan Pownall then joked about how the condition could affect her s-- life, though Abraham quickly fired back with a confident response. "I would crush everybody's you-know-whats!" she quipped.

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Source: MEGA The reality star said she’s undergoing surgery for medical reasons rather than cosmetic enhancements.

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Source: Pillow Talk/YouTube

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The candid interview comes months after Abraham announced she was stepping away from cosmetic injectables for good. “I actually have no Botox, no filler, nothing in my lips. My face is just however my face is and my body,” she said in a September 2025 interview.

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The reality star admitted that learning to embrace herself naturally took years. “I actually love who I am at 34, but it has taken such a long way to get here to just be like, ‘Hey, this is plain Farrah, love that skin you’re in.’ And I needed this, and I think I needed to feel this alone, not with someone around me, because, like, my brain gets confused sometimes, of like, you know, happiness with relationships, but it’s actually happiness with self,” she explained.

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Abraham also revealed that health complications played a major role in her decision to stop cosmetic procedures altogether. “And so because I was having those allergic reactions to some of the fillers, I’m like, ‘I need, I need to stop this.’ It was bothering everything,” she said. “So I’m happy to not be bothered right now. And breathe right? Normal, yeah. Thank God.”

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Source: MEGA Farrah Abraham recently stopped using Botox and fillers after experiencing allergic reactions.

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Her latest update marks a huge shift after years of cosmetic surgeries and enhancements. Fans first watched Abraham undergo a b----- augmentation in 2010 at age 19, increasing from an A cup to a C cup during her time on Teen Mom.

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Two years later, she spent $21,000 on a rhinoplasty and chin implant and spoke openly about how much the transformation meant to her at the time. “I finally feel gorgeous. I’ve hated my nose since I was 13. I don’t have to hate anything on my face ever again. I feel gorgeous,” she told In Touch.

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Source: MEGA The 'Teen Mom' star admitted it took years to fully embrace her natural appearance and feel confident in herself.