Farrah Abraham Feels 'Very Bad' for Amber Portwood Amid Her Troubles: 'That Stuff Is Real'

Composite photo of Farrah Abraham and Amber Portwood
Source: @farrahabraham/Instagram; @realamberlportwood1__/Instagram

Farrah Abraham said she feels 'very bad' for Amber Portwood amid her troubles.

By:

March 13 2025, Published 12:42 p.m. ET

Farrah Abraham gave her input on the drama surrounding her former Teen Mom OG costar Amber Portwood.

Photo of Farrah Abraham
Source: OK!

Farrah Abraham claimed Amber Portwood's issues are 'real.'

As fans of the show know, Portwood is going through issues with her daughter, Leah Shirley, who is seeking to be adopted by her stepmom.

“I’ve had to distance myself from the ladies,” Abraham exclusively told OK!. “I think there’s one in four people in every group who will have disabilities… I take mental health very seriously. That’s why I can get up and joke around and have a good time with everyone here. And I think — I can’t see that for Amber.” She went on to note she “can’t imagine screwing up so badly” that her “kids are taken away" from her.

“But that stuff is real,” she elaborated, “and I feel very bad for Amber because she’s had a show. She’s had money. She’s had everything. And still, I guess, is allowing some of our disabilities that everyone can have to impact her great parenting with her kids.”

Photo of Amber Portwood
Source: @realamberlportwood1__/Instagram

Amber Portwood's daughter, Leah Shirley, wants her stepmom to adopt her.

Abraham, who is getting ready to premiere her comedy show Diary of a Teen Mom at 10 p.m. on March 13 at Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Club in New York City, shared she kept “getting fired and hired” to be on the MTV show, which led her to keep pursuing comedy. “After COVID happened and I was attacked [at the club] and rushed to move out of Los Angeles, I went to a trauma center to do some personal work on myself,” she explained. “They were like, ‘You need to be a comedian. It was 40 different people saying that. I don’t try to be funny. Facts are funny, real life… so that’s how we arrived here.”

Photo of Farrah Abraham
Source: @farrahabraham/Instagram

Farrah Abraham called her former 'Teen Mom OG' costars 'literally insane.'

Turning the conversation back to Teen Mom, Abraham shared her thoughts on her former castmates having criticized her for doing adult entertainment while some of them — such as Tyler Baltierra — are now on OnlyFans.

Photo of Farrah Abraham
Source: @farrahabraham/Instagram

Farrah Abraham revealed she doesn't 'regret anything' she's done.

“I think they’re probably not the greatest people,” she stated. “They need to grow up still. He’s tried to apologize, but not in the right way… When it comes to adulting, I got the adulting thing down, and I think other people kind of shaming me for being the adult, being the woman I grew into — I never needed to listen to that. That’s wrong.”

She continued dishing on her fellow castmates, calling them “literally insane for what they’ve said and how they’ve behaved.”

“And [it's] full circle,” she continued, “I don’t regret anything that I’ve done. When they look back, they probably regret a lof the amateur things that they have done, said, and [the way in which] they behaved.”

