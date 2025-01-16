Farrah Abraham Unleashes on MTV In New Rant After Revealing She Wasn't Brought Back to 'Teen Mom'
Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham recently confirmed she would not be returning to the show due to budgeting constraints. In the wake of those allegations, Abraham took to her Instagram Story on January 15 to go off on MTV.
“Does the new season of Teen Mom show suffering, stagnation, codependency?” Abraham asked her followers. “Rather than super sweet Teen Mom?”
Abraham went on to dish it was “sad” the network “got sold” due to their using “cheaper teen & non TeenMoms [sic].”
She also slammed some of her former costars for being “in debt” and having “broken relationships.”
“I’m grateful God spared me and lifted my daughter up,” the reality startled continued. “When you look at my journey, you see God.”
Abraham went on to thank the “executives” who “complimented” her for making it big, insisting she always knew from “God's grace” she would. “Supporters please do not further wish I was back on that show but bless the future of new comedy,” she concluded. “Mom shows that show strength in a woman’s voice not toxic masculinity.”
As OK! reported on January 12, Abraham claimed producers of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter had made her wait in limbo for months, only to ultimately decide not to bring her back to the franchise due not having “the budget.”
“I asked for you all and the network does not care about the fans but their own pockets,” she revealed at the time, mentioning the women who replaced her on the show are “severely underpaid.”
She alluded she will be back on television at some point, promising her followers “greater TV” that she will “make” happen.
Abraham initially left Teen Mom OG in 2018 after a confrontation with producer Morgan Freeman. On the Monday, March 18, 2018, episode of the show, Freeman told Abraham she would have to choose between being in the adult industry or staying on Teen Mom, and was insistent she could not do both. Abraham ultimately refused to give up her work in the grown-up sector, claiming it was “more beneficial” to her than Teen Mom.
Since then, Abraham appeared on one episode of a Teen Mom show when she showed up for a small stint on Teen Mom: Family Reunion in 2022. While there, she got into an explosive confrontation with Cheyenne Floyd.