Farrah Abraham Unleashes on MTV In New Rant After Revealing She Wasn't Brought Back to 'Teen Mom'

As OK! reported on January 12, Abraham claimed producers of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter had made her wait in limbo for months, only to ultimately decide not to bring her back to the franchise due not having “the budget.”

“I asked for you all and the network does not care about the fans but their own pockets,” she revealed at the time, mentioning the women who replaced her on the show are “severely underpaid.”

She alluded she will be back on television at some point, promising her followers “greater TV” that she will “make” happen.