Farrah Abraham and Angelina Pivarnick to 'Settle' the 'Score' in Person After Vinny Tortorella Tried Dating the 'Teen Mom' Star
Farrah Abraham and Angelina Pivarnick are set to meet up in person to hash things out after OK! exposed Vinny Tortorella was trying to date the Teen Mom star.
“I am 1,000 percent not interested in Angelina’s ex, like I said, and if she took it that way, I wouldn’t want her to,” Abraham exclusively told OK!. “We are going to tape an episode of her podcast together on March 27 and we will settle the score then.” Abraham — who recently had her stunning comedy debut at Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Club in New York City on March 13 — is focusing on some positive news. “After my breakout debut comedy show, I was invited to be a judge for [a] Tony Hinchcliffe comedy battle,” she shared. “This is huge and I couldn’t be prouder of myself.”
Abraham also got a dig in at her former Teen Mom castmates, stating, “While they continue arguing over quitting and Amber Portwood flicking them off, I am continuing to elevate as I always have.” “God is good,” Abraham concluded. “I’m off to kill Tony’s show!”
As OK! reported, the reality starlet shared Totorella asked her out on a date after appearing at her big comedy debut.
In an exclusive DM Abraham provided to OK!, Totorella messaged her at 4:32 a.m., writing, "Morning! What's your schedule like coming up?"
“If you have some free time, let’s grab dinner and see a movie,” he continued. “Throw it back to an old school date.”
Abraham graciously thanked him, but informed Pivarnick’s ex she did “not live in NYC.”
But that didn’t stop him from trying to score a night out with the My Teenage Dream Ended author.
“I’d fly out to you,” he added. “Lord knows I kinda need a vacation from my ex.”
“Well I hope you get over your ex who ever that is & then date,” Abraham replied.
“I really appreciate that,” he responded. “I was engaged to Angelina from Jersey Shore, was on the show with them all the last few yrs [sic] Long story short, I had to end it a few months ago. But def moving on towards only positivity going forward.”
When she shared the picture he posted of him with her to her Instagram Story, Tortorella quickly reposted it, telling followers this was the “first comedy show” he’d ever been to.
“I didn’t even know who he was,” Abraham told OK! on March 16 in the wake of his DM’s being sent to her. “I have no interest in him and frankly am weirded out now knowing he came out to my event just to get a pic and try to hit on me.”
She went on to note he clearly “must want fame” and needs to “move on.”
After Abraham’s DM’s were made public, a woman named Lauren Moutopoulos exclusively told OK! she was "blindsided" by the news, as she thought she was in a committed relationship with Tortorella. She since has called things off their romance.