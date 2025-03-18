EXCLUSIVE Farrah Abraham and Angelina Pivarnick to 'Settle' the 'Score' in Person After Vinny Tortorella Tried Dating the 'Teen Mom' Star Source: @farrahabraham/Instagram; @angelinamtv/Instagram Farrah Abraham and Angelina Pivarnick will 'settle' their 'score' in person after Vinny Tortorella tried dating the 'Teen Mom' star.

Article continues below advertisement

Farrah Abraham and Angelina Pivarnick are set to meet up in person to hash things out after OK! exposed Vinny Tortorella was trying to date the Teen Mom star.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @vinnyhandsome/Instagram Vinny Tortorella attended Farrah Abraham's comedy show.

Article continues below advertisement

“I am 1,000 percent not interested in Angelina’s ex, like I said, and if she took it that way, I wouldn’t want her to,” Abraham exclusively told OK!. “We are going to tape an episode of her podcast together on March 27 and we will settle the score then.” Abraham — who recently had her stunning comedy debut at Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Club in New York City on March 13 — is focusing on some positive news. “After my breakout debut comedy show, I was invited to be a judge for [a] Tony Hinchcliffe comedy battle,” she shared. “This is huge and I couldn’t be prouder of myself.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @farrahabraham/Instagram Farrah Abraham said she's 'not interested' in Angelina Pivarnick's ex.

Article continues below advertisement

Abraham also got a dig in at her former Teen Mom castmates, stating, “While they continue arguing over quitting and Amber Portwood flicking them off, I am continuing to elevate as I always have.” “God is good,” Abraham concluded. “I’m off to kill Tony’s show!”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @angelinamtv/Instagram Angelina Pivarnick was engaged to Vinny Tortorella.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, the reality starlet shared Totorella asked her out on a date after appearing at her big comedy debut. In an exclusive DM Abraham provided to OK!, Totorella messaged her at 4:32 a.m., writing, "Morning! What's your schedule like coming up?" “If you have some free time, let’s grab dinner and see a movie,” he continued. “Throw it back to an old school date.”

Article continues below advertisement

Abraham graciously thanked him, but informed Pivarnick’s ex she did “not live in NYC.” But that didn’t stop him from trying to score a night out with the My Teenage Dream Ended author. “I’d fly out to you,” he added. “Lord knows I kinda need a vacation from my ex.” “Well I hope you get over your ex who ever that is & then date,” Abraham replied. “I really appreciate that,” he responded. “I was engaged to Angelina from Jersey Shore, was on the show with them all the last few yrs [sic] Long story short, I had to end it a few months ago. But def moving on towards only positivity going forward.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @farrahabraham/Instagram Farrah Abraham said she 'didn't know' who Vinny Tortorella was when he reached out.