EXCLUSIVE Angelina Pivarnick's Ex Exposed: Vinny Tortorella's Former Fling 'Blindsided' After He Was Allegedly 'Unfaithful' to Her by Flirting With Farrah Abraham Source: @angelinamtv/Instagram; Lauren Moutopoulos; @vinnyhandsome/Instagram A woman claiming she was in a committed relationship with 'Jersey Shore' star Angelina Pivarnick's ex Vinny Tortorella has alleged he tried cheating on her with Farrah Abraham.

After it was revealed that Angelina Pivrarnick’s ex Vinny Tortorella asked Farrah Abraham on a date, a woman has come forward claiming she was dating Tortorella at the time.

Source: Lauren Moutopoulos Lauren Moutopoulos said she was in a committed relationship with Vinny Tortorella when he asked Farrah Abraham on a date.

Lauren Moutopoulos, a N.Y. resident, reached out to OK! to share she was “completely blindsided” after seeing the recent story about their meetup, which led her to discover the person she’d “been dating for the last three months has been unfaithful.” Moutopoulos shared she began dating Tortorella in December 2024, one month before news of his split from Jersey Shore’s Pivarnick went public. She claims he told her they were done, although she recalls seeing messages pop up on his phone from her on their first date, with a heart emoji next to her name. Now, Moutopoulos believes her ex might have still been interested in Pivarnick at the time.

Source: Lauren Moutopoulos Lauren Moutopoulos shared a card Vinny Tortorella gave her on her birthday.

On January 6, he took her to Atlantic City to celebrate her birthday, and they continued to hang out afterwards. She then invited him to her son’s second birthday party on February 1, telling him it would be “so meaningful” if he could attend, as she was nervous to just bring anyone around her son. On her son's actual birthday — February 5 — Moutopoulos alleged she and Totorella had a conversation regarding the status of her divorce. They also decided they were exclusive and only seeing each other at that point in time. They continued to go on dates until March 1, when she claimed he texted her he was sick and had to cancel plans. While they continued messaging each another, he hadn’t seen her in a bit. On March 13, she claims he told her his publicist was going to make him go to Abraham’s comedy event in order “to network.” When she saw OK!'s story on March 16, she knew she’d been duped.

Source: Lauren Moutopoulos Lauren Moutopoulos sent Vinny Tortorella a text message after OK!'s story came out.

“I was shocked and deeply hurt to discover that the person I was dating for the last three months was unfaithful and completely disrespectful,” Moutopoulos exclusively told OK!. “No one deserves to find out such painful truths in such a public way.” While she added it’s “disappointing,” she’s “choosing to move forward with dignity, knowing that I deserve honesty, respect and loyalty in my relationships.” “Angelina Pivarnick kept trying to reach out to my brother and I thought she was doing it to harass me because I was with her ex,” she added. “I now see she was possibly trying to warn me about the individual he is.”

Moutopoulos handed over droves of photos and other items to OK! — which documented their relationship — including a birthday card for her, in which he wrote, “Meeting you and bringing in the new year together was the best part of 2024. Seeing you smile, hearing you laugh and being in your presence makes me feel like the luckiest man. To many more memories, holidays and birthdays.” She also shared a text message she sent him in the wake of OK!’s article with a photo of her son attached, writing, “I know you don’t have a care in your heart. But thank the lord this little boy is young enough so that I do not have to look him in the face and explain anything that you’ve done.”

Source: Lauren Moutopoulos Lauren Moutopoulos said she is 'praying the lord' heals Vinny Tortorella.