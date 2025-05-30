Farrah Abraham Flaunts Her Curves in Barely There Bikini: See the Risqué Photos
Farrah Abraham has no problem showing a little — or a lot — of skin.
On Thursday, May 29, the Teen Mom alum dropped jaws in Miami, Fla., where she wore a barely there bikini that left very little to the imagination.
The reality star's silver triangle swimsuit top consisted of two tiny pieces of fabric held together by string fabric that covered nothing but her nipples.
Farrah Abraham Wears Risqué Bikini
Abraham — who turns 34 on Saturday, May 31 — paired the slinky top with a bright yellow-green string bikini bottom that featured two gold rings and accentuated her hourglass figure.
The star had her blonde locks styled in loose waves and wore nothing else other than her belly button ring, choosing to go barefoot.
The My Teenage Dream Ended author has worn a few other racy swimsuits before, recently donning a tiny red two-piece while seductively eating watermelon.
Farrah Abraham Disses the 'Teen Mom' Franchise
Though the mom-of-one is clearly confident in her skin, her risqué photos may have been what led to her being excluded from a Teen Mom: OG photoshoot, which was featured on the May 1 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.
"The production used to say 'Teen Mom family,’ but that was just narcissism to underpay teens and children, as most of the parents shown in this picture have financial issues," she exclusively told OK! of the snub. "The picture represents how sad the franchise is today.”
Farrah said she's "grateful" she "provided a better life" for her daughter, Sophia Abraham, “with healthy boundaries.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"The parents who are not included in toxicity, like myself and Teresa [Davis] with Carly, are in a way better place as we all realize the parents in this photo play small,” she continued. “I am continuing to advocate for teens and prevention, which is why I have my change.org petition up — to increase inclusion and equity for teen contraception/prevention to truly help our current 16-year-olds and [the] next generation.”
The Reality Star Feels She's a 'Success Story'
The Nebraska native declared she'll "always be the G.O.A.T. who showed all teens if found in an unexpected pregnancy situation, you can overcome every struggle as I did as a widower — and came out [as] a success story."
"You do not need to abort or use adoption. Teens are capable, and it’s possible on your own, even with dysfunction as I had," she said, referring to her family strife. "I’m grateful when supporters of the show come up and tell me this. I stand by what I said in my casting tape for 16 and Pregnant."