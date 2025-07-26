or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Farrah Abraham
OK LogoPHOTOS

34 and Scorching! See Farrah Abraham's Sexiest Photos

farrah abraham sexiest photos
Source: MEGA; @farrahabraham/Instagram

Farrah Abraham always leaves fans breathless with her red-hot bikini snaps!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 26 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Farrah Abraham Defied the Limits of Her Bikini

farrah abraham sexiest photos
Source: MEGA

Farrah Abraham has been making waves with her risqué bikini photos.

Farrah Abraham has often pushed the limits of her bikinis!

On May 29, the Teen Mom alum set pulses racing when she posed in a silver triangle swimsuit top that barely preserved her modesty, covering only her nipples. She paired it with a bright yellow-green string bikini bottom featuring a high-leg design and two gold rings, which highlighted her toned midriff and belly button ring.

Article continues below advertisement

Hot in Red

farrah abraham sexiest photos
Source: MEGA

She appeared on '16 and Pregnant' in 2008.

Abraham made summer hotter when she slipped into a skimpy red bikini that scarcely covered her cleavage and nipples. The 34-year-old TV personality showcased her hourglass figure in the scanty swimsuit by the pool while enjoying a slice of watermelon.

Article continues below advertisement

Cheeky and Pretty

farrah abraham sexiest photos
Source: MEGA

Farrah Abraham was eventually cast in the spin-off series 'Teen Mom.'

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant was a single bounce away from a disaster when she flaunted a bombshell look during a Las Vegas trip.

In the racy photos, Abraham beat the heat while showering outdoors, putting her voluptuous silhouette on full display in a two-piece bikini with cherries printed on it.

Article continues below advertisement

Yes, Captain!

farrah abraham sexiest photos
Source: MEGA

She is a mom-of-one.

During a 2021 visit to the Haunt O' Ween in Los Angeles, Calif., the mom-of-one made waves in a Lola Bunny costume complemented by blue wristbands and bunny ears.

MORE ON:
Farrah Abraham

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Pool Day in Singapore

farrah abraham sexiest photos
Source: @farrahabraham/Instagram

She gave birth to her daughter, Sophia Laurent, in February 2009.

Abraham offered a glimpse of her sideb--- while relaxing by the pool at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore in January 2019.

"Infinity," she captioned the photo, which showed her smiling at the camera while sporting a racy white cut-out swimsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

Farrah Abraham Bared It All!

farrah abraham sexiest photos
Source: @farrahabraham/Instagram

Farrah Abraham welcomed her first and only child while starring in the first season of '16 and Pregnant.'

In another snap from her Singapore trip, Abraham freed her assets while enjoying a bathtub filled with water and red rose petals.

She shared in the caption, "2019 is starting off right prosperous, relaxing & infinity of views #ilovemylife."

Article continues below advertisement

Young and Free

farrah abraham sexiest photos
Source: MEGA

Farrah Abraham's ex-boyfriend — and Sophia Laurent's father — died in a car accident in December 2008.

In 2013, Abraham was spotted strolling around Palm Beach in a coral pink bikini following her stay at a Florida rehabilitation center.

At the time, RadarOnline.com cited a source who claimed that the MTV star was forced to leave the facility after her course was cut short due to her "disruptive influence."

"She will still graduate from the program, but in less time than it typically takes because her behavior became challenging," said the insider.

"This was a long time coming… Farrah pleaded with them to stay last week and pledged her commitment to the program," the source added. "Lukens [Institute] was reluctant but offered her a second chance. The staff didn’t throw her out then because they wanted her to get the treatment that she needs."

Article continues below advertisement

Black-and-White Beauty

farrah abraham sexiest photos
Source: MEGA

Farrah Abraham also appeared as a main cast member on 'Couples Therapy.'

Abraham sizzled in a black triangle top and white bottom during a sun-soaked beach getaway in July 2013.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.