34 and Scorching! See Farrah Abraham's Sexiest Photos

In 2013, Abraham was spotted strolling around Palm Beach in a coral pink bikini following her stay at a Florida rehabilitation center.

At the time, RadarOnline.com cited a source who claimed that the MTV star was forced to leave the facility after her course was cut short due to her "disruptive influence."

"She will still graduate from the program, but in less time than it typically takes because her behavior became challenging," said the insider.

"This was a long time coming… Farrah pleaded with them to stay last week and pledged her commitment to the program," the source added. "Lukens [Institute] was reluctant but offered her a second chance. The staff didn’t throw her out then because they wanted her to get the treatment that she needs."