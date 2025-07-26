34 and Scorching! See Farrah Abraham's Sexiest Photos
Farrah Abraham Defied the Limits of Her Bikini
Farrah Abraham has often pushed the limits of her bikinis!
On May 29, the Teen Mom alum set pulses racing when she posed in a silver triangle swimsuit top that barely preserved her modesty, covering only her nipples. She paired it with a bright yellow-green string bikini bottom featuring a high-leg design and two gold rings, which highlighted her toned midriff and belly button ring.
Hot in Red
Abraham made summer hotter when she slipped into a skimpy red bikini that scarcely covered her cleavage and nipples. The 34-year-old TV personality showcased her hourglass figure in the scanty swimsuit by the pool while enjoying a slice of watermelon.
Cheeky and Pretty
The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant was a single bounce away from a disaster when she flaunted a bombshell look during a Las Vegas trip.
In the racy photos, Abraham beat the heat while showering outdoors, putting her voluptuous silhouette on full display in a two-piece bikini with cherries printed on it.
Yes, Captain!
During a 2021 visit to the Haunt O' Ween in Los Angeles, Calif., the mom-of-one made waves in a Lola Bunny costume complemented by blue wristbands and bunny ears.
Pool Day in Singapore
Abraham offered a glimpse of her sideb--- while relaxing by the pool at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore in January 2019.
"Infinity," she captioned the photo, which showed her smiling at the camera while sporting a racy white cut-out swimsuit.
Farrah Abraham Bared It All!
In another snap from her Singapore trip, Abraham freed her assets while enjoying a bathtub filled with water and red rose petals.
She shared in the caption, "2019 is starting off right prosperous, relaxing & infinity of views #ilovemylife."
Young and Free
In 2013, Abraham was spotted strolling around Palm Beach in a coral pink bikini following her stay at a Florida rehabilitation center.
At the time, RadarOnline.com cited a source who claimed that the MTV star was forced to leave the facility after her course was cut short due to her "disruptive influence."
"She will still graduate from the program, but in less time than it typically takes because her behavior became challenging," said the insider.
"This was a long time coming… Farrah pleaded with them to stay last week and pledged her commitment to the program," the source added. "Lukens [Institute] was reluctant but offered her a second chance. The staff didn’t throw her out then because they wanted her to get the treatment that she needs."
Black-and-White Beauty
Abraham sizzled in a black triangle top and white bottom during a sun-soaked beach getaway in July 2013.