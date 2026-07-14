Farrah Abraham Spills Out of Tiny Bikini Top and Denim Thong During Steamy Outdoor Workout: Photos

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Farrah Abraham turned up the heat during an outdoor workout, showing off her famous curves in a barely-there ensemble that left little to the imagination. The former Teen Mom star appeared to blend fitness with fashion as she posed between exercises, making the gym session look more like a glamorous photoshoot.

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Farrah Abraham Shows Off Her Famous Figure

Source: mega The former 'Teen Mom' star showed off her toned physique while lifting dumbbells outdoors.

Abraham, 35, flaunted her toned physique in a tiny black triangle bikini top that barely covered her chest. She paired the revealing look with microscopic frayed denim thong-style shorts, gray athletic sneakers and a belly button ring while wearing her hair in a messy bun. One photo showed the reality star standing between gym equipment with both hands resting on top of her head as she gazed into the distance. The skimpy outfit highlighted her sculpted abs, toned legs and signature curves, while tires, kettlebells and workout sleds surrounded her at the outdoor training facility.

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Another Confident Bikini Moment

Source: mega The latest photos come weeks after Farrah Abraham was spotted relaxing poolside in a tiny leopard-print bikini.

The workout photos come just weeks after Abraham was photographed enjoying a relaxing pool day in a tiny leopard-print bikini. During the sunny getaway, she lounged by the water, relaxed in an in-pool chair and strolled around the resort, once again putting her toned physique on display.

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Inside Her Upcoming Surgery

Source: mega Farrah Abraham recently revealed she is preparing for a medical procedure to address ongoing jaw issues.

The latest appearance also follows Abraham revealing she's preparing to undergo a medical procedure to address ongoing jaw issues. "I can't use my jaw. I can't open my mouth up normally," she shared during an appearance on the "Pillow Talk" podcast in May. "I would like to just open my mouth for a hot dog, okay," she joked.

Farrah Abraham Embraces Her Natural Look

Source: mega The reality star has said she's embracing her natural appearance after giving up Botox and facial fillers.