Farrah Abraham Spills Out of Tiny Bikini Top and Denim Thong During Steamy Outdoor Workout: Photos
July 14 2026, Updated 10:02 a.m. ET
Farrah Abraham turned up the heat during an outdoor workout, showing off her famous curves in a barely-there ensemble that left little to the imagination.
The former Teen Mom star appeared to blend fitness with fashion as she posed between exercises, making the gym session look more like a glamorous photoshoot.
Farrah Abraham Shows Off Her Famous Figure
Abraham, 35, flaunted her toned physique in a tiny black triangle bikini top that barely covered her chest.
She paired the revealing look with microscopic frayed denim thong-style shorts, gray athletic sneakers and a belly button ring while wearing her hair in a messy bun.
One photo showed the reality star standing between gym equipment with both hands resting on top of her head as she gazed into the distance.
The skimpy outfit highlighted her sculpted abs, toned legs and signature curves, while tires, kettlebells and workout sleds surrounded her at the outdoor training facility.
Another Confident Bikini Moment
The workout photos come just weeks after Abraham was photographed enjoying a relaxing pool day in a tiny leopard-print bikini.
During the sunny getaway, she lounged by the water, relaxed in an in-pool chair and strolled around the resort, once again putting her toned physique on display.
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Inside Her Upcoming Surgery
The latest appearance also follows Abraham revealing she's preparing to undergo a medical procedure to address ongoing jaw issues.
"I can't use my jaw. I can't open my mouth up normally," she shared during an appearance on the "Pillow Talk" podcast in May.
"I would like to just open my mouth for a hot dog, okay," she joked.
Farrah Abraham Embraces Her Natural Look
While Abraham has long been open about cosmetic procedures, she recently revealed she's moved away from injectables and has learned to embrace her appearance.
"I actually have no Botox, no filler, nothing in my lips. My face is just however my face is, and my body," she said in a September 2025 interview with Us Weekly.
"I actually love who I am at 34, but it has taken such a long way to get here to just be like, 'Hey, this is plain Farrah, love that skin you're in.' And I needed this, and I think I needed to feel this alone, not with someone around me, because, like, my brain gets confused sometimes, of like, you know, happiness with relationships, but it's actually happiness with self," she added.