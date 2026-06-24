'Teen Mom' Alum Farrah Abraham Flaunts Her Curves in Leopard-Print Bikini: Photos
June 24 2026, Updated 10:49 a.m. ET
Farrah Abraham is showing off her confidence.
The former Teen Mom star recently enjoyed a relaxing pool day, where she was photographed rocking a tiny leopard-print bikini while spending time by the water.
Abraham looked carefree as she lounged in the sunshine wearing a strapless animal-print two-piece that highlighted her toned physique.
In several photos, the reality star confidently strolled around the resort's pool area, letting the eye-catching swimsuit do all the talking. She styled her hair in a long side braid and kept accessories minimal for the laid-back outing.
Other snapshots captured Abraham relaxing on an in-water chair, smiling as she enjoyed the warm weather. She was also seen dipping her foot into the pool and chatting with others while sitting along the edge.
Throughout the day, the television personality appeared relaxed and comfortable while making the most of her time outdoors.
Farrah Opens Up About Upcoming Surgery
The vacation photos come as Abraham recently revealed she is preparing for another medical procedure.
Unlike some of her previous surgeries, she explained that this one is related to a health issue rather than cosmetic enhancements.
"I can't use my jaw. I can't open my mouth up normally," she shared during an appearance on the “Pillow Talk” podcast.
Staying true to her playful personality, Abraham added, "I would like to just open my mouth for a hotdog, okay."
Podcast host Ryan Pownall then joked about how the condition could affect her s-- life, though Abraham quickly fired back with a confident response.
"I would crush everybody's you-know-whats!" she quipped.
Saying Goodbye to Cosmetic Injectables
The candid conversation came months after Abraham revealed she had decided to stop using cosmetic injectables altogether.
“I actually have no Botox, no filler, nothing in my lips. My face is just however my face is and my body,” she said in a September 2025 interview.
The reality star admitted that learning to embrace her natural appearance was a long process.
“I actually love who I am at 34, but it has taken such a long way to get here to just be like, ‘Hey, this is plain Farrah, love that skin you’re in.’ And I needed this, and I think I needed to feel this alone, not with someone around me, because, like, my brain gets confused sometimes, of like, you know, happiness with relationships, but it’s actually happiness with self,” she explained.
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Health Concerns Led to Major Changes
Abraham also shared that ongoing health issues played a big role in her decision to stop cosmetic treatments.
“And so because I was having those allergic reactions to some of the fillers, I’m like, ‘I need, I need to stop this.’ It was bothering everything,” she said. “So I’m happy to not be bothered right now. And breathe right? Normal, yeah. Thank God.”
Her latest comments mark a significant shift after years of cosmetic procedures and enhancements.
Fans first watched Abraham undergo a b----- augmentation in 2010 at age 19, increasing from an A cup to a C cup during her time on Teen Mom.
Two years later, she spent $21,000 on a rhinoplasty and chin implant.
In 2013, Abraham had her chin implant removed while awake under local anesthesia. That same year, she underwent another b----- augmentation and later began experimenting with lip injections.