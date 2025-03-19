Farrah Abraham Advises Vinny Tortorella to Seek Mental Health Help After He Hit on Her: 'I Will Not Be a Part of This Woman Abuse Web He Created'
After OK!’s exposed Vinny Tortorella for allegedly cheating, he released a reply via Instagram, which led to Farrah Abraham lashing out at him over his recent accusations.
In the Instagram clip, Tortorella shared, “Four different women have grouped up and have been smearing me, dragging me, humiliating me, and I feel like d--- right targeting me for bullying… they say I want clout, but here they are making all this stuff public. I’m indirectly getting clout again for people wanting clout off of me.”
In the caption for the video, he explained he attended Abraham’s comedy show on March 13 “at the invitation” of his publicist to “network.” He alleged Abraham commented on some of his photos later that night, which gave him the “confidence to reach out" to her.
While Tortorella doesn’t deny asking her on a date, he claims he was “sarcastic” when offering to fly out to her and respected her when she said she wasn’t interested.
“Unfortunately, since then, my ex has been obsessively harassing me both publicly and behind the scenes with a makeup artist who was at the event,” he continued. “This individual has been trying to insert herself into this situation, tagging me and stirring up drama where none exists. I find it unnecessary and frankly a bit opportunistic, as she was quiet during the event and I had no interaction with her. Now she is seeking attention at my expense.” Tortorella concluded by saying he wants to “focus on moving forward” with his life and career, and requested everyone “respect” his privacy and “stop making this into something it’s not.”
Abraham clapped back at Tortorella via Instagram, writing, “This sounds like a hurt man acting out. If you're in a dark place from the reactions to your actions, please seek mental health [help], immediately.” Alongside a clip from her comedy show she felt pertained to the situation, the Teen Mom alum noted she does not “want to be involved” in Tortorella’s “unhealthy dating abuse to women.” “Clearly, Vinny was targeting me,” she elaborated.“I’m a girl's girl and will always be. Women do not need to be abused by men in dating and by other women coming forward after my simple comment, which I have the right to [make], as no man will silence me. That speaks for itself.”
Abraham said she hopes he “seeks mental help” and a “relationship skills course.” “Vinny also should know my history,” she added. “I helped 16 other women against a rapist. I do not like being targeted, used or abused, and I refuse to be a part of this woman abuse web that he created himself and [he] needs to take accountability for his own actions.”